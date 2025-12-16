Kimberlee Centera Reveals Risk Mitigation Best Practices in Power Projects on: Navigating the Grid - A Radian Generation Podcast, Hosted by Kellie Macpherson

This is a must-listen conversation for developers, asset managers, investors, and anyone navigating risk in utility scale power, transmission planning, and infrastructure development. Post this

Transmission risk and land rights

Why communication failures delay projects

How to de-risk renewable developments before capital is committed

The realities of permitting across counties and state lines

How to build trust with landowners, regulators, and stakeholders

Why "transmission isn't sexy" — but it's mission-critical

They also dive into leadership, mentorship, and how to create pathways for women and future leaders in renewables through collaboration, transparency, and uncompromising integrity.

"This is a must-listen conversation for developers, asset managers, investors, and anyone navigating risk in utility scale power, transmission planning, and infrastructure development," states Kellie Macpherson, executive vice president, compliance & security, Radian Generation.

"Utility-scale power projects are complex, capital-intensive, and highly regulated," remarked Kimberlee Centera, CEO. TerraPro Solutions. "Risk identification and mitigation at every stage of development is essential to project bankability and success."

Despite the industry's growth, few resources exist that translate the intricacies of power project risk management into actionable, repeatable processes. This podcast sheds light on how to navigate some of the complexities of utility scale project development during these turbulent times. Kimberlee shares advance access to her E-book: M&A Best Practices in Renewable Energy, a practical guide for navigating risk, due diligence, and the evolving landscape of power project transactions. Access it here: https://hubs.la/Q03XW0PS0

About TerraPro Solutions:

TerraPro Solutions is a itility scale power project development consultancy. The company has generated over 24 GWs of energy, with a total financed value of over $25 billion, TerraPro Solutions is a top development consultancy in the energy market. TerraPro Solutions provides high-level expertise in the development and implementation of power projects including wind, solar, data centers, and energy storage. From inception to transaction closing, TerraPro's team of experts possess the real-world knowledge to continually assess and mitigate risk, to ensure that all legal requirements and project milestones are met. For more information, contact Annemarie Osborne at [email protected] or visit http://www.terraprosolutions.com.

About Radian Generation:

Founded in 2013, Radian Generation is built on a simple but powerful principle: sustainable growth begins with smarter asset management. We deliver integrated products and solutions that support the full lifecycle of renewable energy facilities. The Radian Digital® platform equips owners, operators, and stakeholders with real-time data, intuitive tools, and actionable insights—driving efficiency, reducing risk, and increasing the profitability of solar, wind, and battery storage assets. Today, Radian supports more than 40 GW of renewable energy projects worldwide and remains deeply committed to accelerating the transition to a cleaner, more resilient energy future. For more information please visit: https://radiangen.com/

