Kimberley R. Alexander Named Executive Director Of Moms Of Black Boys United, Inc. (MOBB United) And M.O.B.B. United For Social Change, Inc. (MUSC)

With a remarkable 30-year career in healthcare, Alexander steps into her role as Executive Director with a multifaceted understanding of operations, management, and communications. Her experience as an Assistant Director of Nursing at East View Healthcare and Zion Healthcare, her tenure as an Assisted Living Manager at Brazos Towers Assisted Living, and serving in significant roles of increasing responsibility at Texas Children's Health Plan exemplifies her capacity to lead with compassion and efficiency.

In addition to her extensive healthcare background, Kimberley has made significant contributions to M.O.B.B. United as a national leader and board member, demonstrating her dedication to empowering and advocating for Black boys and young men. She created vital mental health and autism awareness programs, offering invaluable support to families facing the unique challenges presented by having children with special needs. Kimberley has counseled families navigating the challenges of loss, and played a key role in advocating for initiatives such as criminal justice reform in Louisiana; 'Raise The Age' Legislation in New York; and Bail Reform in California. She also spearheaded a successful internship program, promoting opportunities and nurturing the growth of 13 interns since its inception.

Kimberley's dedication to advocacy is deeply rooted in her role as a mom of four, especially as the parent of children with special needs. This personal experience informs and fuels her unwavering commitment to the mission of M.O.B.B. United, as she intimately understands the unique challenges and injustices faced by Black boys and men. It's this empathy and firsthand understanding that propels her to strive for a more inclusive and just society for all.

"I am honored to take on the role of Executive Director at Moms of Black Boys United. Our mission is close to my heart, and I am committed to empowering Black boys and young men to navigate a world that often misunderstands them. Together, we will make a difference," said Alexander.

Kimberley's relationship with M.O.B.B. United began when her then 9-year-old son faced the unwarranted threat of arrest, prompting her to channel her outrage into action. This pivotal moment inspired Alexander – whose path to motherhood began as an unwed teen – to join the organization and advocate not just for her son, but for all children facing systemic racism and a lack of voice.

Now, as the new Executive Director of M.O.B.B. United, Kimberley is steering the organization toward a future defined by inclusivity, justice, and empowerment. Her vision includes strategic initiatives such as a new podcast titled "The New Talk: For Moms Of Black Boys," which will launch on November 28, focused on empowering moms to change how they talk to, about, and for their Black sons to navigate our world. The podcast will be available on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Spotify.

In line with M.O.B.B. United's organizational pillars, Kimberley will advance critical mission directives rooted in these core principles:

Change Perceptions: continuing efforts to challenge and transform prevailing societal perceptions of Black boys and young men, fostering a world where they are seen through a lens of humanity and equity.

Influence Policy: advocating for policy reforms that address systemic issues affecting Black boys and young men.

Demonstrate Our Power: mobilizing the M.O.B.B. United community to collectively assert its influence and advocate for meaningful change.

Partner Strategically: seeking alliances and partnerships that amplify M.O.B.B. United's impact and reach.

Promote Self-Care: developing programs that support the well-being and resilience of the M.O.B.B. United community.

With Kimberley R. Alexander at the helm, M.O.B.B. United is destined for an even greater impact as she galvanizes moms in their work to foster a society that sees their Black sons through the lens of humanity, dignity, and respect that they undeniably deserve.

About Moms of Black Boys United, Inc. (MOBB United) & MOBB United for Social Change, Inc. (MUSC)

Moms of Black Boys (MOBB) United, Inc. and MOBB United for Social Change, Inc. (MUSC) are sister organizations on a dedicated mission to positively influence the perception and treatment of Black boys and men, particularly in their interactions with law enforcement and society at large. MOBB United is a nationwide coalition of concerned moms of Black sons, representing diverse races, ages, socioeconomic backgrounds, marital statuses, and education levels. The common thread among the membership is an unwavering love for their Black sons and the shared desire for others to perceive them through the same proud eyes.

Founded by Depelsha Thomas McGruder, a mother of two Black sons, MOBB United began as a supportive Facebook group in July 2016, growing to more than 180,000 members. Since then, it has evolved into a national movement with 17 chapters around the U.S. that instills hope, empowerment, and an unyielding commitment to action.

Moms of Black Boys United, Inc. (MOBB United) provides critical information and support to moms of Black sons, emphasizing positive images of Black boys and men. The organization is dedicated to changing perceptions, promoting self-care, and fostering a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by Black boys and men in America. This is achieved by sharing their stories, celebrating their achievements, and facilitating connections to meaningful opportunities.

MOBB United for Social Change, Inc. (MUSC) stands as the advocacy arm, steadfast in influencing policy at federal, state, and local levels to ensure fair and equitable treatment of Black boys and men. MUSC is particularly dedicated to eradicating harassment, brutality, and the unwarranted use of deadly force by law enforcement.

Learn more about MOBB United or get involved at mobbunited.org, and follow on social @mobbunited.

