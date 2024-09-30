Kimberly Spencer's Latest Book, Make Every Podcast Want You, Launches on International Podcast Day, September 30

"Make Every Podcast Want You is not just a guide—it's a strategic playbook for anyone looking to harness the power of podcasting to fuel their business growth." Lia Valencia Key, Founder of Valencia Key Jewelry, as seen on QVC Post this

With glowing endorsements from business leaders and podcast experts like Lia Valencia Key, Founder of Valencia Key Jewelry and a frequent guest on QVC, and Alex Sanfilippo, Co-Founder of PodMatch.com, Spencer's book has been praised as "a crash course in igniting influence, becoming a better communicator, and positioning yourself as a category of one."

"Make Every Podcast Want You" walks readers through how to:

Successfully pitch yourself as a podcast guest

Build an authentic story that resonates with listeners

Master the art of engaging in communication to develop relationships and gain referrals

Leverage podcast interviews to become a walking billboard for your business

"This book will make you an elite podcast guest," says Sanfilippo. "Kimberly shares how to maximize your efficiency, results, and the value you'll add to listeners for years to come."

Incorporating proven communication techniques, storytelling science, and her journey as a 2X award-nominated top-ranking podcast host of the Crown Yourself® Podcast and the Communication Queen Podcast, Spencer provides readers with the actionable tools, strategies, and systems needed to stand out in the rapidly expanding podcast space.

To celebrate International Podcast Day™, Spencer turned her book launch into a demonstration of the business and principles she teaches inside of "Make Every Podcast Want You:" build relationships of reciprocity and generosity, connect authentically as humans before business, and demonstrate mastery as an industry leader. Business leaders, top podcasters, and influencers, got to experience a mini-read-along from the book, live Q&A with top indie Podcasters Hilary Russo of Hilistically Speaking® Podcast and Michael Levitt of the Breakfast Leadership Show, networking opportunities, and a unique "Pitch, Please!" competition where attendees got to pitch themselves to podcasts for a chance to secure guest spots.

The release of "Make Every Podcast Want You" is poised to change the way entrepreneurs approach podcast guesting. It demonstrates that when done right, guest interviews can become a powerful marketing tool to drive business success.

"Make Every Podcast Want You" is available today, worldwide, on Amazon, ensuring that entrepreneurs and business leaders from all corners of the globe can benefit from its insights.

