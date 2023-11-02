Kimberly Vaughn Promoted to Vice President of Claims at Amerisure Insurance

"The breadth of Kimberly's responsibilities and proven results during her time at Amerisure has exceeded expectations," said Steve Donnelly, Chief Service Officer at Amerisure. Post this

"The breadth of Kimberly's responsibilities and proven results during her time at Amerisure has exceeded expectations," said Steve Donnelly, Chief Service Officer at Amerisure. "We are confident her strong leadership skills and passion for superior service will help the company continue on its trajectory of success."

Ms. Vaughn joined Amerisure in 2013 as a Workers' Compensation (WC) Corporate Consultant after practicing law in Illinois, first as a member of the plaintiffs' bar, then as a defense attorney. She became Assistant Vice President of Workers' Compensation at Amerisure, leading the WC technical claims team and their initiatives to improve our claim handling processes while providing technical oversight on complex claims. Ms. Vaughn served as the Claims Assistant Vice President of the North Region before the creation of the CXO.

Ms. Vaughn received her Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor degrees from Michigan State University and is licensed to practice law in Illinois and Michigan. She is admitted to the U.S. District Courts for the Northern District of Illinois, the Northern District of Indiana and the Supreme Court of the United States. She earned the Certified Litigation Management Professional (CLMP) designation in 2015, the Advanced Claims Professional (ACP) designation in 2020, and the Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist (CRIS) designation in 2021. She is active with the Claims and Litigation Management Alliance (CLM), previously serving as dean and faculty member for the CLM Claims College School of Workers' Compensation. Ms. Vaughn also recently served as a course content creator and faculty member for RISE Professionals' Innovation Bootcamp program.

About Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit amerisure.com.

