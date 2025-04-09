KIMBLADE X Solves the Windshield Wiper Problem No Car Company Could

For decades, automakers and wiper brands have failed to eliminate the annoying reverse noise. KIMBLADE X finally solves it with a multi-joint rectangular design.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For years, automakers and aftermarket brands have struggled with a common issue: the high-pitched noise that happens when a wiper blade changes direction. This "reverse noise" has remained a persistent problem — until now.

KIMBLADE X, the latest innovation from KIMBLADE, features a multi-joint rectangular blade that completely eliminates reverse noise. Inspired by vehicle suspension systems, it stays evenly balanced and maintains steady contact with the windshield. The result? A quieter, longer-lasting, and higher-performing wipe.