KIMBLADE X Solves the Windshield Wiper Problem No Car Company Could

For decades, automakers and wiper brands have failed to eliminate the annoying reverse noise. KIMBLADE X finally solves it with a multi-joint rectangular design.
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For years, automakers and aftermarket brands have struggled with a common issue: the high-pitched noise that happens when a wiper blade changes direction. This "reverse noise" has remained a persistent problem — until now.
KIMBLADE X, the latest innovation from KIMBLADE, features a multi-joint rectangular blade that completely eliminates reverse noise. Inspired by vehicle suspension systems, it stays evenly balanced and maintains steady contact with the windshield. The result? A quieter, longer-lasting, and higher-performing wipe.
After years of development and feedback from drivers worldwide, KIMBLADE X is raising the standard for what a wiper should be. Now available exclusively on Kickstarter, it's gaining attention for solving a problem no one else could.
Learn more at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/kimblade/kimblade-x-a-new-standard-in-wiper-performance?ref=9gtipm
