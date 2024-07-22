Kimco Realty® Announces Expansion of Florida Leasing Team

Industry veteran, Dani Cohn, appointed Vice President of Lifestyle Leasing, joining highly regarded operations team in one of company's key markets

MIAMI, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM), a leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States, recently appointed Dani Cohn as Vice President of Lifestyle Leasing.

Dani Cohn is leading the leasing efforts for Mary Brickell Village, a mixed-use center the company recently acquired in Miami, Fla. and Dania Pointe, a premier mixed-use development in Dania Beach, Fla. She will be collaborating with Katie Wycoff, Director of Real Estate.

The balance of Kimco's Florida portfolio will continue to be led by Vicki Anthony, Vice President of Leasing for the Florida region.

Combining their passion and expertise for lifestyle-oriented, mixed-use real estate – as well as their pulse on the Florida market – Dani Cohn and Katie Wycoff are a natural fit to spearhead leasing at Kimco's Florida lifestyle properties. Together, they will elevate and maximize the company's existing properties, while also providing new and innovative opportunities.

"There is no team better equipped to oversee the leasing of Kimco's Florida lifestyle portfolio. Their familiarity with the Florida region, coupled with their combined real estate and marketing expertise, make them a dream team," said Tom Simmons, Kimco's Southern Region President. "Together, they will continue to maximize opportunities at our high-profile centers while playing a pivotal role in solidifying Kimco as an innovative leader across the state."

Based out of Miami, Dani Cohn is responsible for positioning both lifestyle assets by attracting unique tenants, supporting future redevelopment opportunities, overseeing leasing and working closely with development, construction, tenant coordination, and marketing.

Prior to joining Kimco, she led leasing and redevelopment strategies for RPT's premier urban properties, including Mary Brickell Village, where she successfully pioneered new-to-market concepts. Cohn's background also includes Seritage, where she served as vice president of leasing; Turnberry Associates, where she handled leasing and merchandising strategy for the brand's Florida retail portfolio; and Macerich, where she managed leasing for premier assets such as Tysons Corner Center in Washington, D.C

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Katie Wycoff is an expert in leasing strategy, asset management and retail trends. She has been instrumental in positioning the one-million-square-foot Dania Pointe, executing deals with H&M, Nike, Sephora, J.Crew, and more.

Prior to joining Kimco, Wycoff was a leasing executive at Weingarten Realty, which merged with Kimco in 2021. During her tenure at both companies, she has executed over 150 deals totaling nearly 500,000 of gross leasable area. Wycoff's previous experience also includes time at Florida East Coast Industries and Brightline Trains in Miami, where she handled project management and business development for the real estate components of MiamiCentral, a transit-oriented mixed-use development in downtown Miami.

In addition, Kimco recently appointed Meredith Burris Keeler as Vice President of Lifestyle Operations. Keeler will help refine the company's approach to align with the unique characteristics of lifestyle centers, including the development of a heightened customer experience and an enhanced brand identity for each of Kimco's lifestyle assets.

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States. The company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities. Its tenant mix is focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991 and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value-enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 60 years. With a proven commitment to corporate responsibility, Kimco Realty is a recognized industry leader in this area. As of March 31, 2024, the company owned interests in 569 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 101 million square feet of gross leasable space.

