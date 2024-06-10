Kimco Realty® Appoints Meredith Burris Keeler as Vice President of Lifestyle Operations

Keeler brings over 20 years of real estate marketing and management experience to Kimco.

MIAMI, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM), a leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States, has appointed Meredith Burris Keeler as the company's Vice President of Lifestyle Operations.

Based out of Miami, Keeler will help refine the company's approach to align with the unique characteristics of lifestyle centers, including the development of a heightened customer experience and an enhanced brand identity for each of Kimco's assets.

She will oversee several Kimco properties, including Dania Pointe, a premier mixed-use development in Dania Beach, Fla.; Mary Brickell Village, a mixed-use center the company recently acquired in Miami, Fla.; Suburban Square, a lifestyle center located in Ardmore, Pa.; Kentlands Market Square®, a community shopping center in Gaithersburg, Md.; River Oaks Shopping Center, an open-air specialty shopping center in Houston; and Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, a lifestyle center located in Woodbridge, Va.

Keeler brings over 20 years of real estate marketing and management experience to Kimco. Prior to joining the company, she spent three years with Related Companies, where she served as Senior Vice President for Related Urban Management. In this role, she oversaw operations for high-profile retail real estate, including The Shops and Restaurants at Hudson Yards and The Shops at Columbus Circle in New York.

"Meredith's extensive experience in marketing and managing high-profile retail centers will play a pivotal role in driving innovation and elevating the standard of excellence within the Kimco portfolio," said Tom Simmons, Kimco's Southern Region President. "We look forward to the impactful contributions she will undoubtedly make towards our continued success."

Prior to her role with Related Companies, Keeler worked with The Taubman Company for more than 15 years, where she served in various roles, including the director of center marketing. During her time in that role, she oversaw all marketing efforts for their portfolio of shopping centers–including the brand development and grand opening for City Creek Center in Salt Lake City. She also assisted in managing operations and marketing efforts for several new developments.

"I'm looking forward to working with Kimco in this new role to incorporate new innovations into these properties while keeping things fresh in the ever-evolving retail landscape," said Keeler. "Our goal is to create lasting impressions that resonate with our communities and stakeholders alike."

Keeler received her Bachelor of Arts in English and Communications Studies from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States. The company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities. Its tenant mix is focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991 and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value-enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 60 years. With a proven commitment to corporate responsibility, Kimco Realty is a recognized industry leader in this area. As of March 31, 2024, the company owned interests in 569 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 101 million square feet of gross leasable space.

