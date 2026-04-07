Kimia Launches the First Chemical Intelligence Platform Turning Institutional Expertise into Revenue

"The chemical industry has decades of knowledge trapped in formats commercial teams cannot use. Kimia is built to unlock it and put it to work where revenue is actually won or lost: in the conversations between sellers and customers." -Sajjad Azami, CTO and Co-Founder, Kimia Post this

"Chemical businesses are not failing because they lack expertise. They are failing to scale it. What has been missing is a platform built specifically for the chemical industry that converts that expertise into commercial results at the speed the market demands. That is what Kimia does."

— Farid Mirmohseni, CEO and Co-Founder, Kimia

What makes this work isn't just the AI. Industry veterans, chemists, formulators, and domain experts collaborate directly with the system to write instructions, encode decision logic, and define what constitutes good. The result is a system that combines company knowledge, AI reasoning, and proprietary expert intelligence into something that actually knows how to behave in a technical commercial context.

Three forces are converging. The large language model capability jump over the past two years has made it possible to build AI that actually reasons about chemical complexity, not just searches it. At the same time, the industry is facing a knowledge cliff: decades of formulation expertise, application knowledge, and customer context sit inside the heads of senior specialists who are approaching retirement. And the vertical AI shift is underway, as enterprises increasingly replace horizontal tools with AI purpose-built for their domain, because the accuracy and reliability gap matters in technical sales.

In most chemical companies, critical expertise is held by a handful of specialists. When commercial teams need answers, they wait. Deals stall. Customers look elsewhere. Research from Velocify shows that responding within 1 minute boosts conversion rates by 391 percent, and that 78 percent of buyers choose the first company to respond. Kimia closes that gap.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Kimia is built on three capabilities that incumbents and horizontal platforms cannot easily replicate. First, it understands chemistry, not just the language of chemistry, but formulation logic, application compatibility, and the constraints that govern real recommendations. Second, it draws on a company's own knowledge: its product data, documentation, and institutional expertise, organized so it can be queried commercially rather than searched generically. Third, every output cites its source, and when the evidence isn't strong enough to support a recommendation, the system states so.

"The chemical industry has decades of knowledge trapped in formats commercial teams cannot use. Kimia is built to unlock it and put it to work where revenue is actually won or lost: in the conversations between sellers and customers."

— Sajjad Azami, CTO and Co-Founder, Kimia

Kimia is built on the premise that chemical intelligence should power every commercial interaction. From answering technical questions to recommending products and powering digital experiences, it brings multiple AI-driven workflows into a single layer designed for how revenue is actually generated. Unlike general-purpose AI, Kimia is purpose-built for commercial execution, where every interaction must be accurate, contextual, and trustworthy.

Kimia is already live with several enterprise customers, including Bostik, Univar Solutions, and Stahl. These deployments span multiple workflows: structuring supplier data, powering website search, supporting commercial teams with instant answers, and helping organizations scale without adding headcount.

"Kimia has become our partner of choice within Bostik for scaling technical expertise globally. Our customer-facing teams and distributors get immediate, reliable answers, while our internal experts stay focused on high-value work. The platform has shown a solid capacity to evolve, and the ongoing feature improvements contribute meaningfully to its relevance within our digital roadmap."

— Aldric Tourres, Global Director of Digital, Bostik

The $7 million seed round accelerates Kimia's ability to onboard new enterprise customers, deepen platform capabilities, and expand go-to-market reach across the global chemical sector. The company is ready for immediate deployment, with onboarding designed to generate commercial results within the first few weeks.

About Kimia

Kimia is the first chemical intelligence platform built specifically to help chemical companies turn institutional expertise into revenue. The company captures and structures a company's existing knowledge, applies domain-specific chemical reasoning, and delivers technically accurate, source-grounded answers to commercial teams in real time—removing the specialist bottleneck that limits growth across the global chemical industry. Backed by $7 million in seed funding from Airtree Ventures, Blackbird Ventures, and Skip Capital, Kimia is based in Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit kimia.ai.

Media Contact:

Teena Touch

+1 (415) 310-3125

[email protected]

Media Contact

Teena Touch, Teena Touch, 1 4153103125, [email protected], http://www.teenatouch.com

Teena Touch, 1 4153103125, [email protected], http://www.teenatouch.com

SOURCE Kimia