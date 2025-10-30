Kimmel Architecture Selects JPR Group Public Relations as Agency of Record

We're honored to partner with Kimmel Architecture at this exciting point in their evolution. As the firm expands its national presence in the senior living market, we look forward to amplifying their voice and showcasing the meaningful impact of their work on communities nationwide. Post this

JPR Group was selected for its deep understanding of the senior housing sector, as Kimmel Architecture continues to expand its national presence in this growing market. The partnership underscores both organizations shared commitment to elevating innovation, design, and storytelling in the senior living space.

In 2025, Jeanine Ruda Genauer, Founder and Principal of JPR Group, was honored with an inaugural Commercial Excellence Award as part of the McKnight's Women of Distinction program. This new award recognizes women from companies allied to the senior living industry who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and influence in advancing care, operations, and excellence across senior living, home care, and skilled nursing.

Kimmel Architecture's new name reflects the firm's evolution while maintaining its longstanding mission: Extraordinary Solutions for Ordinary Budgets. The rebranding highlights a streamlined focus on design excellence, strategic growth, and continued leadership in architectural innovation.

Founded in 1995, the firm has grown into a nationally recognized, full-service architecture and interior design practice known for its creative, practical, and client-focused approach. Over the past three decades, Kimmel Architecture has completed hundreds of projects across the country for mission-driven clients in senior living, higher education, healthcare, municipal, and cultural sectors. The firm's diverse portfolio includes independent and assisted living communities, performing arts centers, university buildings, libraries, civic facilities, and healthcare environments, all designed to enhance quality of life, foster community, and maximize value.

JPR Group, LLC is an award-winning Public Relations, Social Media and Marketing Communications firm based in Fairfield, NJ. A certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), JPR Group develops and implements strategic communications campaigns across sectors including senior living, nonprofit, grocery retail, education, law and more. Known for its ability to secure impactful regional and national coverage, the agency provides nominations, speaking engagements, social media, and crisis communications. For more information, visit www.jprgroup.com.

Founded in 1995, Kimmel Architecture (formerly Kimmel Bogrette Architecture + Site) is a nationally recognized architecture and interior design firm headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The firm is renowned for delivering Extraordinary Solutions for Ordinary Budgets with designs that are grounded in each client's unique Institutional Mission, while providing a balance of creativity, functionality, and fiscal responsibility. Kimmel Architecture serves clients nationwide in Senior Living, Healthcare, Education, Municipal, Recreation and numerous other not-for-profit organizations and for-profit organizations that have a clear mission of service.

The firm's design philosophy centers on creating spaces that inspire, enrich communities, and improve lives. From award-winning facilities to large-scale master plans, Kimmel Architecture brings a personalized approach to each project, ensuring results that reflect the client's mission and values. For more information visit www.kimmelarch.com

