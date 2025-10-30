Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas in Paradise Valley, Scottsdale Now Accepting Reservations for January 2026

New Kimpton Miralina redefines the desert resort experience in Arizona's most coveted destination—ushering in a new era for a Scottsdale icon

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas in Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, is now accepting reservations for stays beginning January 5, 2026. Opening in the prestigious desert enclave as Scottsdale celebrates its 75th Anniversary, the highly anticipated resort redefines the Sonoran Desert resort experience with immersive well-being, a sense of play, genuine connection, and the freedom to move through the desert day your own way. The property sits between the iconic peaks of Camelback and Mummy mountains, just minutes from Old Town Scottsdale's acclaimed dining, galleries, and cultural attractions. From the world-class hiking trails to the vibrant city life at guests' fingertips, it is one of the only Scottsdale-area properties to offer the rare balance of tranquility and access that defines the timeless appeal of Paradise Valley. Among the largest resorts in the Kimpton portfolio, it also marks the brand's second property in Arizona.

Emerging from a multi-million-dollar transformation of the former Scottsdale Plaza Resort by visionary owners Trinity Investments and Partners Group, the 40-acre property will debut with 260 reimagined Canyon Guestrooms and Casitas, alongside fully redesigned public spaces and pools. Valley Villas and Residences will follow in late 2026. Acclaimed design firm Saguez & Dash led the transformation, bringing a holistic vision that redefines the approach to typical desert resort design. Accommodations blur the line between indoor and outdoor living, with a palette that reflects the desert's shifting light—from soft terracotta and sage to vibrant coral and violet. Public spaces celebrate woven craft and artisan detail, with striking moments such as the monumental loom cascading through the lobby, and the rammed-earth mural by the pool that echoes the silhouette of Mummy Mountain.

Despite its generous scale, the resort feels intimate and personal, with hidden alcoves, secluded garden pockets, and thoughtfully designed gathering spaces that invite guests and groups alike to find their own sense of sanctuary. Created for those who prefer to shape their own rhythm rather than follow a prescribed, formulaic resort agenda, Kimpton Miralina offers a sense of ease and clarity in every moment—from nourishing cuisine to open-air movement and mindful rest. Here, luxury feels natural, and every day unfolds with intention and balance.

Wellness at Miralina is woven into the landscape itself, fostering well-being through the desert's natural rhythms. The resort's signature Desert Reveries experiences—including Canyon Echoes, an immersive sound installation; Canyon Mists, a cooling water oasis; and a stargazing oculus with sculpted, dune-like seating—invite moments of discovery and reflection throughout the grounds. Spa Miralina expands on this holistic philosophy with five treatment rooms, poolside massage pavilions, a full-service salon, sauna, and cold plunge, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness pavilion that encourages guests to move in harmony with the desert environment.

The culinary program showcases regional flavors, anchored by Hecho Libre, a signature three-meal dining concept from acclaimed Los Angeles chef Wes Avila and developed in partnership with sbe, a leading lifestyle hospitality company. Avila, recognized by the Michelin Guide and James Beard Foundation for his nuanced blend of regional California and Mexican cuisines, brings his bold, Baja-inspired vision to Paradise Valley. Leading day-to-day operations is Executive Chef Stephen Jones, a celebrated local talent and James Beard semifinalist, whose artistry extends across restaurants, in-room dining, group catering, and signature events. True to Kimpton's DNA, Miralina offers the brand's signature Pets Always Welcome program and a hosted social hour each evening reimagined with a Sonoran ritual: as the sun sets, guests are invited to raise their glass to the last of the light and watch colors dance across the mountains.

Six swimming pools create a dynamic social heartbeat for the resort, including the expansive three-tier Canyon Oasis Pool—home to shaded cabanas, Chef Wes Avila's buzzy poolside bar, Cima, and family-friendly playscapes that encourage exploration. Miralina also offers more than 50,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, anchored by the new Horizon Pavilion, a striking contemporary venue with a sweeping mountain backdrop perfect for weddings, celebrations, corporate meetings and retreats.

"Paradise Valley has long been synonymous with distinctive luxury, and Kimpton Miralina is our opportunity to make our mark in one of the Southwest's most coveted addresses," said Greg Dickhens, Managing Partner, Trinity Investments. "Travelers today are drawn to resorts that offer both immersion in nature and access to culture—trailheads at your doorstep and Old Town Scottsdale's vibrant scene just moments away. We're creating a property that's deeply rooted in the desert, while also bringing a contemporary approach to how guests experience it. This felt like the perfect place to partner with Kimpton and honor what makes Paradise Valley so special."

Kimpton Miralina is being managed by Highgate, a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company, with a collection of more than 400 owned and managed luxury, lifestyle, full-service, and select service properties across the globe.

Reservations are now open for arrivals beginning January 5, 2026, with rates starting at $359. For more information, please visit miralinaresort.com.

About Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas Paradise Valley

Set against the backdrop of Camelback and Mummy mountains, Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas in Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, invites guests to experience the Sonoran Desert through a fresh lens. Opening in early 2026 as the Kimpton brand's second Arizona property, the resort spans 40 acres just minutes from Old Town Scottsdale's vibrant dining and cultural scene and Camelback Mountain's famed trailheads. Reimagined Canyon guestrooms and casitas will debut in January alongside completely redesigned public spaces and six pools, with villas and residences opening in late 2026. The resort's signature restaurant, Hecho Libre, from acclaimed Chef Wes Avila, anchors the culinary program, which extends to a lively pool bar and lobby lounge, also from Chef Wes. Well-being is an important element of the property experience and is woven into the landscape through the signature Desert Reveries—sensorial, desert-inspired installations that encourage mindfulness. Spa Miralina is an intimate retreat offering five treatment rooms, poolside massage pavilions, a full-service salon, sauna, and cold plunge, while additional amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center and more than 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. For more information, visit miralinaresort.com and follow along on Instagram at @miralinaresort.

About Trinity Investments

Trinity is a private real estate investment firm with a 29-year history of specializing in value-add opportunities. Based in Miami, with offices in Honolulu, Los Angeles, and London, Trinity focuses on unique real estate investments in world-class markets. As of June 2025, Trinity has invested more than $10 billion in the United States, Mexico, Europe, and Japan by leveraging its deep institutional knowledge and longstanding local relationships. For additional information, please visit Trinity's website at www.trinityinvestments.com. For updates on Trinity's investment activity, follow Trinity on LinkedIn.

About Saguez & Dash

Saguez & Dash is a subsidiary of Saguez & Partners, one of Europe's leading global design agencies. With teams in Saint-Ouen, New York, and Santiago, the designers work together to bring a new dimension to the art of living, while deeply understanding the needs of the American market. This partnership showcases a unique expertise in hospitality design, blending the best of both countries. Saguez & Dash is fully aware of today's environmental challenges and incorporates sustainable design principles into every project. The team, comprised of 20 different nationalities, is driven by a shared commitment: to create inspiring, sustainable spaces grounded in today's realities. Saguez & Dash is a privately held company.

About SBE

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately held, global lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages, and operates world-class hotels, restaurants, residences, lounges, and entertainment venues. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery, and innovation. Over the past two decades, sbe has mastered the art of creating desirable destinations, with a portfolio that has included over 100 hotels, 150 restaurants, and lounges worldwide. Today, sbe continues to define the future of luxury and lifestyle through its global network of award-winning restaurants, bars, residences, and next-generation hospitality concepts, empowering guests to experience the intersection of culture, culinary excellence, and community.

About Highgate

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company with over $15 billion of assets under management and a global portfolio of more than 400 hotels spanning North America, Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America. With a 30-year track record as an innovator in the hospitality industry, this forward-thinking company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate continues to demonstrate success in developing a diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts, featuring contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team of seasoned hospitality leaders and corporate offices worldwide, Highgate is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. www.highgate.com

About Kimpton

Kimpton, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' luxury and lifestyle portfolio, pioneered the concept of hotels combining sophisticated, playful design with a more human guest experience in the U.S. Founded in 1981, the San Francisco-born luxury lifestyle brand now operates more than 75 properties and over 100 restaurants, bars and lounges across urban locations, resort destinations and up-and-coming markets globally. From inspiring design and expansive experiences to forward-thinking flavors that feed the soul, Kimpton spaces act as vibrant hubs for sparking authentic human connections. Every detail is thoughtfully curated and artfully delivered so that guest experiences remain meaningful, unscripted and inspired. For more information, visit KimptonHotels.com.

