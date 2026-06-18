Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas to Complete $70M Transformation in Early 2027, with Arizona's First Katsuya and New Hotel-Within-a-Hotel Concept

The final phase of the reimagined resort completes Miralina's Sonoran vision with 134 Valley Villas, 10 new luxury private residences, and sbe's celebrated modern Japanese restaurant, Katsuya

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas Paradise Valley today announced the final phase of its $70 million transformation. The property's first phase brought 260 reimagined guestrooms, plus new meeting spaces and amenities to the Scottsdale-area resort. Now, set to start its unveiling in Q4 2026, Phase Two establishes Miralina as a fully realized 40-acre desert destination, with the addition of 134 newly renovated Valley Villas, The Enclave, an exclusive hotel-within-a-hotel experience, Arizona's first Katsuya, the globally recognized modern Japanese restaurant concept from lifestyle hospitality group sbe, and more than 50,000 square feet of refreshed meeting space. When the project is complete in Q1 2027, the property will encompass 404 renovated keys, six reimagined pools, 22 distinct indoor and outdoor event venues, two restaurants from award-winning talents, and a host of on-property experiences that encourage guests to connect with the Sonoran Desert in unique ways.

"Kimpton Miralina introduced a new definition of desert hospitality in Paradise Valley with an entirely original take on Sonoran-inspired design," said Arash Azarbarzin, Principal of the property's management group Highgate. "Now with Phase Two, we complete that vision with villas, a new luxury residential experience for guests who want privacy and service in equal measure, and the arrival of Katsuya, a culinary debut Scottsdale has not seen before."

A Residential Experience Defined by Place

The completion of Phase Two brings Miralina's original vision into focus: a collection of distinct desert neighborhoods woven across 40 acres set in the shadows of Camelback and Mummy mountains. Designed to feel more residential than resort-like, each neighborhood offers its own sense of place, while remaining connected through immersive wellness experiences, destination dining, and Sonoran-inspired design.

Phase One introduced The Canyon, the neighborhood experience at the heart of the property. Phase Two features The Valley and its collection of Valley Villas—many with multi-level layouts—designed for longer stays, multigenerational visits, and group retreats, and all anchored by their own pool and green spaces. The Valley neighborhood extends the design language established by firm Saguez & Dash throughout the resort, with warm terracotta tones, sage accents, natural materials, and interiors inspired by the shifting colors of the Sonoran sky.

The Elevated Miralina Stay

Phase Two also introduces The Enclave, a new luxury hotel-within-a-hotel concept designed to bring an added layer of privacy, personalization and serenity to Miralina's completed resort vision. Comprised of just ten residence-style guest accommodations inspired by contemporary Japanese design principles, The Enclave residences pair clean architectural lines with warm natural materials and a palette that evokes both simplicity and sophistication. Each residence features a kitchenette, expanded living space, and a spa-inspired bath experience that extends the property's wellness philosophy into the guest room itself.

At the heart of the experience is a private pool complex inspired by traditional onsen rituals. Guests will move through a carefully choreographed sequence of thermal experiences, including warm and hot pools, a cold plunge, sauna, and dedicated relaxation spaces designed for restoration and reflection. While drawing on centuries-old bathing traditions, the experience remains unmistakably Sonoran in its surroundings.

Game-Changing Culinary Debut

Adjacent to the residences, Katsuya will serve as The Enclave's culinary centerpiece. Marking its Arizona debut, the globally recognized concept brings sbe's celebrated approach to modern Japanese dining to Paradise Valley, further elevating Miralina's position as one of the Southwest's emerging culinary destinations. Led by sbe Culinary Director Chef Benjamin Dayag, the menu centers on pristine sushi and sashimi, robata-grilled specialties, and premium cuts, delivered with the precision and creativity that have made Katsuya a sought-after dining destination around the world.

With Katsuya joining James Beard finalist Chef Wes Avila's Hecho Libre, Miralina will become one of the only resorts in Paradise Valley and the surrounding Scottsdale with two distinct, chef-driven destination restaurants, reinforcing the property's position as a culinary anchor in the destination.

"Katsuya has always thrived in destinations that bring together exceptional design, culture, and hospitality," said Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe. "Miralina's vision for a modern desert resort created the perfect opportunity to introduce the brand to Arizona. What makes this partnership distinct is how we've integrated Katsuya throughout the property, creating touchpoints in service, design, and amenities like the onsen-inspired pool and The Enclave residences that extend the Katsuya experience across the resort. We're excited to bring that energy, culinary excellence, and global reputation to Paradise Valley."

The New Vision on the Horizon

Katsuya, Valley Villas, and The Enclave Residences are scheduled to open in early 2027. Construction has been carefully sequenced to ensure all existing Phase One amenities remain fully operational without disruption throughout the expansion. Reservation dates and availability to be announced in the coming months. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.miralinaresort.com or call (480)-948-5000. Follow along on Instagram at @miralinaresort. Renderings of phase two available online here.

About Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas Paradise Valley

Set against the backdrop of Camelback and Mummy mountains, Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas in Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, invites guests to experience the Sonoran Desert through a fresh lens. Now open as the Kimpton brand's second Arizona property, the resort spans 40 acres just minutes from Old Town Scottsdale's vibrant dining and cultural scene and Camelback Mountain's famed trailheads. Reimagined Canyon guestrooms and casitas debuted January 2026 alongside completely redesigned public spaces and an innovative three-pool-anchored experiential area, with villas and residences opening in early 2027. The resort's signature restaurant, Hecho Libre, from acclaimed Chef Wes Avila, anchors the culinary program, which extends to lively pool bar Cima and the lobby lounge. Well-being is an important element of the property experience and is woven into the landscape through the signature Desert Reveries—sensorial, desert-inspired installations that encourage mindfulness. Spa Miralina is an intimate retreat offering five treatment rooms, a full-service salon, sauna, and cold plunge. Additional resort amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center and more than 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. For more information, visit miralinaresort.com and @miralinaresort on Instagram.

About Trinity Investments

Trinity is a global hospitality investment platform with a 30-year track record of acquiring, repositioning, and operating high-quality lodging assets in world-class markets. The firm is headquartered in Miami with offices in Los Angeles, London, and Honolulu, and has deployed more than $10 billion across the United States, Mexico, Europe, and Japan. Trinity's strategy leverages deep sector expertise, long-standing brand and operating relationships, and a disciplined, hands-on approach to value creation. For additional information, please visit www.trinityinvestments.com. For updates on Trinity's investment activity, follow Trinity on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/trinityinvestments/.

About Highgate

Highgate is a leading global real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the largest owner and operator of hotels in New York City and the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. For more information, please visit www.highgate.com.

About SBE

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately held, global lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages, and operates world-class hotels, restaurants, residences, lounges, and entertainment venues. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery, and innovation. Over the past two decades, sbe has mastered the art of creating desirable destinations, with a portfolio that has included over 100 hotels, 150 restaurants, and lounges worldwide. Today, sbe continues to define the future of luxury and lifestyle through its global network of award-winning restaurants, bars, residences, and next-generation hospitality concepts, empowering guests to experience the intersection of culture, culinary excellence, and community.

Media Contact

The Point PR, Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas Paradise Valley, 1 5416108134, [email protected], miralinaresort.com

SOURCE Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas Paradise Valley