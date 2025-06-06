Kind Traveler Launches 'Every Adventure Gives Back' Program on Catalina Island, Expanding Impact Beyond the Lodging Sector

"Our partnership with Kind Traveler expands our ability to create tangible, local impact through every adventure experience," said Jim Luttjohan, President & CEO of Love Catalina Island Tourism Authority. Post this

Each company donates a portion of every adventure experience to Bleu World, a nonprofit organization that supports ocean conservation and citizen science efforts.

"When tourism becomes a tool for uplifting local communities and ecosystems, we unlock the true potential of travel as a force for kindness," said Jessica Blotter, CEO and Co-Founder of Kind Traveler.

Why Every Adventure Gives Back Matters

Kind Traveler's newest initiative reinforces the idea that tourism, whether through an overnight stay or a snorkeling trip, can be a force for regeneration, equity, and education. The program's mission supports:

Community wellbeing

Wildlife and land preservation

Ocean conservation and environmental education

Alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Through Kind Traveler's Positive Impact Dashboards, travelers can:

View third-party-verified metrics

Understand the real-world impact of their travel

Connect with deeper storytelling that fosters emotional connections between destinations and guests

Measurable Impact on Catalina Island

The pilot program is already yielding results:

112 science divers have been equipped with tanks by Bleu World to conduct underwater survey dives around Catalina Island

Supports marine ecosystem monitoring through citizen science

"Our partnership with Kind Traveler expands our ability to create tangible, local impact through every adventure experience," said Jim Luttjohan, President & CEO of Love Catalina Island Tourism Authority. "We're excited to launch this pilot as part of our broader Care for Catalina commitment to responsible tourism and hope to inspire more tour operators to join."

With Southern California's marine life recently affected by harmful algal blooms, including sea lions and dolphins, this launch underscores the urgent need—and incredible potential—for community-led conservation to protect our oceans. Programs like Every Adventure Gives Back are vital in funding community-based science and conservation solutions. More: NOAA Domoic Acid Report

Every Stay Gives Back on Catalina Island

Kind Traveler also celebrates new milestones for the Every Stay Gives Back™ program on Catalina Island:

Catalina Courtyard Suites has joined the initiative, supporting Bleu World with each overnight guest stay.

The Avalon Hotel, a long-time partner, continues to fund the Marine Mammal Care Center, which has now provided:

1,717 meals for marine mammal patients

These accomplishments support the joint commitment of Kind Traveler and the Love Catalina Island Tourism Authority to place-based giving and destination stewardship.

Statewide & Global Reach

Since launching Every Stay Gives Back in September 2023, Kind Traveler has:

Raised $822,000+ for community and environmental nonprofits

Grown to 150+ lodging partners

Supported 71+ vetted charities

Partnered with 13 destinations across 9 countries

Discover the good you can create on your next stay or adventure—explore the Catalina Island Impact Dashboard over on Kind Traveler: https://www.kindtraveler.com/content/catalina-island

ABOUT KIND TRAVELER:

Kind Traveler is the first responsible travel platform that empowers travelers to positively impact the communities they visit by supporting local environmental, community, and animal welfare initiatives with every trip. Through its signature Every Stay Gives Back™ and Every Adventure Gives Back™ programs, Kind Traveler partners with lodging, destination, and experience-based travel organizations to ensure a portion of each booking funds local nonprofits, turning everyday travel into meaningful opportunities to give back.

As a pioneering public benefit corporation and women- and veteran-owned company in regenerative tourism since 2016, Kind Traveler reimagines travel as a force for kindness. Measurable and meaningful impact metrics shared through traveler-friendly dashboards and QR codes foster deeper emotional and meaningful connections and storytelling between travelers and destinations.

Kind Traveler has partnered with hotels and destinations in more than nine countries, supported 100+ vetted charities aligned with the UN Global Goals, and continues to grow its impact daily through community and environmental resilience and destination stewardship efforts.

Kind Traveler's award-winning model has been recognized by Fast Company, Travel + Leisure, Newsweek, Lufthansa Innovation Hub, and the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), with features in more than 600 media outlets.

Discover how your next trip can be a force for kindness at KindTraveler.com.

ABOUT LOVE CATALINA ISLAND TOURISM AUTHORITY:

With over 200 members, the non-profit organization Love Catalina Island Tourism Authority is the champion of the island's business community. The organization fosters a successful economy through the promotion of the island as an attractive destination for travel with a focus on sustainability. For more information, please visit www.lovecatalina.com. Travelers can also join the conversation on Facebook (www.facebook.com/lovecatalinaisland) and Instagram (@LoveCatalinaIsland).

ABOUT CATALINA ISLAND:

A picture-perfect island paradise just 22 miles off the coast of Southern California, Catalina is a beautiful, dynamic, eclectic destination with a rich history, wide open spaces, and fresh ocean breezes. Catalina offers 25 lodging properties and 300 vacation rentals, including bed and breakfast inns, seaside condominiums, charming bungalows and hotels. The Island boasts 33 palate-pleasing restaurants, lively seaside bars, and an abundance of on- and off-water activities and amenities. Also, home to eight marine sanctuaries and the Catalina Island Conservancy (with 48,000 acres of pristine protected wilderness), these island treasures offer endless year-round outdoor recreation possibilities. Catalina is the perfect getaway all visitors will love. For more information, please visit www.LoveCatalina.com.

