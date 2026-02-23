Kindo partners with Tillo to bring rewards to childcare payments

Childcare is one of the most 'un-rewarded' categories in the world, and we're proud to be changing that. Post this

Kindo also supports childcare providers through a dual-sided model. Nurseries can join Kindo as an approved partner nursery and offer their families discounted access to the Kindo app. This enables a "points back on nursery fees" benefit without requiring any changes to existing billing processes or adding operational workload for nursery teams. Kindo has already secured partnerships with several major nursery brands.

Tillo powers the gift card redemption experience within Kindo, providing users with access to a wide selection of digital gift cards from leading and beloved brands. Gift cards are delivered digitally and can be used online or in-store, subject to each brand's specific terms and conditions.

Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo, said: "Childcare is one of the highest everyday costs for families, so it's great to see Kindo turning that spend into something more rewarding. This partnership brings real choice and real value to parents and nursery teams, and we're proud to power the gift card rewards through the Tillo Network. It's a brilliant example of rewards being used to support life's essentials, not just the occasional treat."

Tor Martin Flesvik, CEO at Kindo said: "Today, you earn points on lattes and flight tickets, but not on what is often a household's second-biggest monthly expense: childcare. Childcare is one of the most 'un-rewarded' categories in the world, and we're proud to be changing that. Partnering with Tillo gives us the trusted rewards infrastructure and everyday redemption options that make Kindo's points genuinely useful for parents, while keeping it simple for nurseries to offer a modern, parent-first benefit that parents actually feel every month."

About Tillo

Tillo makes gift cards, rewards, and incentives simple, efficient, and profitable. Its award-winning platform connects over 4000 global brands to a network of buyers across 40 markets and 25 currencies, processing billions of dollars in gift cards each year. Tillo is the first gift card provider certified for Customer Service Excellence and is setting the global standard for rewards and incentives.

About Kindo

Kindo is the first UK-based childcare rewards platform helping families make nursery costs go further by letting parents earn points on verified childcare spend. Parents upload nursery invoices in the Kindo app to earn points, which can be redeemed with popular UK brands - from groceries and everyday essentials to travel and fashion.

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham, Tillo, 44 07773 241613, [email protected], www.tillo.com

SOURCE Tillo