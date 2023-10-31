Kinetech Acquires Low-Code Integrations, Jeff Watts named Director of Kinetech Enterprise Services

Strategic Acquisition Boosts Kinetech's Low-Code Solutions Portfolio

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kinetech has acquired Low-Code Integrations, a privately held company specializing in enterprise Mendix solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Kinetech, the leading US-based Mendix expert and low-code solutions and services provider, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Low-Code Integrations. Jeff Watts, Founder and CEO of Low-Code Integrations, has joined the company as a Director within Kinetech's Enterprise Services team. With the strategic acquisition of Low-Code Integrations, Kinetech has further extended its lead in North America with 10+ Mendix-certified experts on staff.

"I'm thrilled to join Kinetech at this pivotal moment in my career. After closely collaborating with the Kinetech team for the past 6 months, I already felt like a part of the team. I'm eager to integrate the Low-code team into Kinetech and provide our long-term clients with the skills, resources, and experience that the top US Mendix Partner has to offer. It's a win on all sides, and I look forward to leading the team through this period of immense expansion." - Jeff Watts, Director Enterprise Services at Kinetech

Jeff is an expert-certified Mendix developer and highly regarded consultant for enterprise solutions. Beginning with a bootstrapped IT Services business that resulted in a successful exit in 2018, Jeff founded the consulting firm Low-Code Integrations shortly thereafter. Jeff focused on serving an industry leader renowned for its cutting-edge document technology and business solutions and has remained dedicated to a customer-first experience. Low-code integrations provides a deep understanding of customers' needs and is skilled in the low-code delivery of solutions to meet those needs, ensuring true value-add for both the customer and solution provider.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jeff and the Low-code integrations team and customers to Kinetech. He brings with him a wealth of experience both as an expert Mendix engineer and as an experienced consultant who has successfully executed digital transformation initiatives with low-code. This acquisition complements our long-term strategy to bring on senior personnel with a proven track record of delivering low-code solutions at scale." - Ricky Volz, Partner and Industrial Sector & Enterprise Services Lead at Kinetech.

Kinetech, a leader in low-code solutions in the United States, specializes in custom software solutions for the financial services, industrial, and public sectors. With over a decade of successfully delivering low-code solutions with Mendix, Kinetech continues to lead organizations as they transition from buyers to builders of software solutions. The addition of Jeff and the Low-Code integrations team further expands Kinetech's capabilities and commercial opportunities.

With the acquisition of Low-Code Integrations, Kinetech embarks on the next phase of expansion and innovation with low-code and the Mendix platform. This acquisition underscores Kinetech's commitment to delivering unparalleled expertise and value to its clients.

For those interested in learning more about Kinetech's low-code solutions and collaboration options please visit http://www.kinetechcloud.com or get in touch through Kinetech's Contact Us page.

About Kinetech:

Kinetech is the leading developer of Low-Code, cloud-native, digital experience, automation, and core systems software applications for the financial, industrial, and public sectors. With over 10 years of Mendix implementation experience, the highest concentration of advanced Mendix developers in the United States, and the strongest track record of customer success, you can be confident partnering with us on your most important modernization initiatives. Our composable service offerings are configured and integrated with other web services (APIs), platforms, and enterprise applications.

