Kinetech Announces 3 Part Banking & Low-Code Webinar Series

Webinar 1: Banking & Low-Code: Unleashing Innovation with WaFd Bank

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Although the technology is nearly 20 years old, low-code is still relatively unknown among the majority of banking executives. When applied correctly, low-code quickly becomes a critical piece of the tech stack for its accelerated time to value, enterprise governance, and agility it offers to organizations.

Kintech's upcoming webinar series, Banking and Low-code, kicks off December 14th at 12:00 pm EST with WaFd's former Chief Technology Officer, Dustin Hubbard. The format will be a fireside chat with Hubbard and cover WaFd Bank's low-code journey.

What to Expect

First, meet the team with a warm welcome from Richard Eastley, Managing Director of FinTech at Kinetech Cloud. Richard will briefly introduce Kinetech and set the stage for the conversation around low-code and banking.

Background and Experience

Meet Dustin Hubbard, currently serving as the President of Archway Software and formerly the CTO of WaFd Bank. Prior to WaFd, Hubbard served in various leadership roles at Microsoft and various fintechs with a focus on innovation in financial services. Dustin will share details of his journey and the pivotal role of low-code in WaFd's digital transformation. With a conversational Q&A, those in attendance will get a true inside look at what digital transformation can look like for a bank leveraging low-code.

Key Takeaways

Participants can expect to leave the webinar with a comprehensive understanding of three crucial points:

Composable Solutions: Discover how the low-code demonstrated solutions empower the design of customized applications at a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and faster speed (time to value).

Cumulative Effect: Explore the compounding benefits that an agile, low-code-based approach brings to an organization through collaboration, standardization, and visual modeling

Leapfrogging Innovation: Learn from Dustin's journey how low-code enables businesses to leapfrog the competition by bypassing rigid COTS solutions while controlling the prioritization of the IT roadmap

What are Composable Applications?

Point solutions combined with COTS leave banks with an ever-growing backlog of enhancements, disparate technology, disjointed processes, and technical debt that leaves all stakeholders disappointed. Conversely, composable applications are lightweight software solutions "composed" of reusable components from many different software platforms, usually accessed through APIs.

Kinetech will provide a concise yet informative overview of low-code, composable applications, and a brief demonstration of the power and speed of this approach. Composable applications offer a superior alternative to commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions that only partially meet the needs of banks and financial institutions today.

During the webinar, you will witness a low-code, composable app approach demonstrating the process, benefits, and battle-tested path to modernization. Witness the digitally coordinated process of gathering feedback, making changes, and deploying updates, emphasizing the flexibility and cost-effectiveness of composable low-code solutions.

Understanding Low-Code in Banking

Engage in additional Q&A sessions with Kinetech's experts, including Craig Smith Vice President of Enterprise Solutions, who will delve into the specifics of Mendix and low-code while providing valuable insights into the composable approach. For many business leaders, a low-code / composable approach is not a tangible concept. Kinetech's webinar series will assist participants in gaining this understanding and why it is a superior option when it comes to modernization, customer experience, and overall digital transformation.

Are You Ready?

To register for this exclusive webinar, please register in advance as space is limited. Do not miss this opportunity to understand how to unlock low-code innovation in banking with Kinetech. Contact Us with any questions or if you want to get in touch with our team.

This press release was originally published on December 8th 2023 on the Kinetech website. You can view the original version here: https://www.kinetechcloud.com/kinetech/kinetech-announces-banking-low-code-webinar-series

About Kinetech:

Kinetech is the leading developer of Low-Code, cloud-native, digital experience, automation, and core systems software applications for the financial, industrial, and public sectors. With over 10 years of Mendix implementation experience, the highest concentration of advanced Mendix developers in the United States, and the strongest track record of customer success, you can be confident partnering with us on your most important modernization initiatives. Our composable service offerings are configured and integrated with other web services (APIs), platforms, and enterprise applications.

