Kinetech Featured in Q3 2024 Datos Insights FinTech Spotlight for Banking Technology

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kinetech, a leader in digital transformation for financial institutions, proudly announces its selection for the Q3 2024 Datos Insights FinTech Spotlight. This recognition underscores Kinetech's commitment to modernizing banking through cloud-native solutions that empower community and regional banks to navigate today's complex financial landscape.

Delivering Solutions for Modern Banking Challenges

The Q3 report showcases emerging companies driving innovation within the banking sector. Kinetech stands out with its flagship offering, the Kinetech FinTech Cloud™, a composable suite of banking applications. This suite enables banks and credit unions to rapidly develop, deploy, and customize digital banking applications, addressing key pain points such as client onboarding, loan origination, and regulatory compliance.

"Being featured in the Datos Insights FinTech Spotlight is a testament to our mission of simplifying banking technology," said Craig Smith, VP of Enterprise Solutions at Kinetech. "As the financial services industry evolves, institutions must adopt adaptable solutions to compete in the market and deliver exceptional digital experiences."

Addressing Today's Pressing Banking Challenges

The report highlights challenges faced by financial institutions, namely dynamic fed fund rates and shifts in customer expectations amidst increased competition. Many regional and community banks struggle to integrate new technologies with their legacy systems and often lack the resources to maintain in-house IT teams.

Kinetech's composable approach allows these institutions to modernize without requiring a complete system overhaul. By leveraging the FinTech Cloud, Kinetech enables banks to deploy production applications / solutions up to 70% faster than traditional methods. This significantly reduces the time to market allowing for quick responses to regulatory shifts, continuous improvement that enhances customer satisfaction, and accelerating revenue generation.

Datos Insights: Recognizing Innovation and Market Impact

Datos Insights is known for its rigorous analysis of the fintech sector, focusing on companies that offer unique, impactful solutions. The report highlights Kinetech's ability to integrate seamlessly with existing core banking systems, allowing banks to leverage their infrastructure while adopting Kinetech's advanced digital tools.

"The low-code composable development approach championed by Kinetech aligns with broader industry trends toward more agile and flexible IT solutions. This approach is beneficial for smaller institutions that lack extensive in-house development resources but need to stay competitive with larger banks and fintechs in delivering digital services. Furthermore, the platform simplifies the ability to extend initial implementations to additional projects across the enterprise, eliminating the need for repetitive request-for-proposal processes and vendor qualification requirements. " - Benjamin Nestor | Datos

Empowering Financial Institutions to Compete

Since its founding in 2014, Kinetech has focused on delivering tailored solutions for regional and community banks. The Kinetech FinTech Cloud™ includes capabilities ranging from compliance tracking to advanced payment processing, adapting to each bank's specific needs.

"Our platform is designed to meet the unique requirements of financial institutions," Michael Guido, CEO of Kinetech explained. "With the Kinetech FinTech Cloud™, banks can launch custom applications that integrate seamlessly with their core systems."

Success Stories: Transforming Banks with Precision

Kinetech's impact is evident across its client base. Among its recent successes, Kinetech replaced a mobile banking app for a regional bank's 150,000 customers in three months and deployed a national auto lending platform in five months.

Kinetech's solutions extend beyond traditional banking, supporting clients within the broader Financial Services industry. The company's expertise in AI and machine learning further enhances its offerings, enabling features such as automated decision-making and predictive analytics.

Looking Ahead: A Strategic Vision for the Future

Kinetech's inclusion in the Datos Insights FinTech Spotlight aligns with its vision of serving as a transformative force for good through our people and work.

"In the coming year, we will continue to meaningfully expand the FinTech Cloud's capabilities," Michael added. "Our goal is to meet banks where they are, and get them where they want to be; whether with AI, mobile, or cloud - all with exceptional customer experience."

About Kinetech

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Kinetech is a leading provider of composable SaaS applications and digital transformation services for the banking industry. With a focus on low-code solutions, Kinetech enables banks and credit unions to modernize their operations, enhance digital experiences, and stay competitive in today's rapidly evolving market. The company's flagship product, the Kinetech FinTech Cloud™, is built on the Mendix platform and provides rapid deployment and customization capabilities to banks of all sizes. For more information, please visit http://www.kinetechcloud.com.

About Datos Insights

Datos Insights is a renowned advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms. With a team of former senior executives and experienced researchers, Datos Insights offers actionable advice to its clients, helping them navigate the complexities of today's financial services landscape. For more information, visit http://www.datos-insights.com

