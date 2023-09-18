Kinetic Advantage Teams Up with Auction Partners for Summer of Service

This summer, floorplan financing company Kinetic Advantage partnered with independent auto auctions across the United States on volunteer projects to give back to local communities, including fighting hunger, supporting women in crisis, and bringing resources to nonprofits. Through collaborations with auctions like DAA Seattle, Metro Auto Auction Phoenix, AutoNation Orlando auction, Carolina Auto Auction, and Metro Auto Auction Dallas, Kinetic Advantage made a difference and plans to continue teaming up with auctions nationwide on community service efforts. The volunteer initiatives raised money, packed food, distributed pantry bags, and supported women's shelters.

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the summer of 2023, Kinetic Advantage the fastest-growing floorplan company in the industry collaborated with independent automotive auctions across the United States on volunteer projects that gave back to their local communities.

The team effort started in early June, when Kinetic joined the annual Helping Hands Auction at DAA Seattle hosted by McConkey Auction Group where during the event a total of $60,000 was raised for the Auburn Food Bank, The Arc of King County and Adult and Teen Challenge.

"At McConkey Auction Group, it is our mission to provide superior vehicle remarketing services and establish long-term relationships; our success allows us to serve the greater community through our ethical, socially conscious and financially strong company," says Chris Bradley, Business Development for McConkey Auction Group. "This is why our yearly Helping Hands Auction at DAA Seattle is so important to McConkey Auction Group. Through the years, our business partners have had direct involvement in helping us raise funds during this particular sale and this year we welcomed Kinetic Advantage to our fundraising family!"

Next in July, Kinetic partnered with Metro Auto Auction Phoenix to pack over 1,900 emergency food boxes for St. Mary's Food Bank. The food provided meals for hundreds of Arizona families in need.

"Volunteers are the heartbeat of our organization, and they help us pack 100,000 boxes monthly which are then distributed throughout Arizona. We are thankful to have Kinetic Advantage as one of our community partners and appreciate all the support provided to our food bank," says Jennifer Gonzalez, Volunteer Services Manager for St. Mary's Food Bank.

Later in July, Kinetic volunteers joined the AutoNation Orlando auction to assemble grocery bags from 20,000 pounds of food that were distributed that same day to clients of The Sharing Center.

Kinetic Advantage also spent a day working with Carolina Auto Auction distributing food pantry bags at Anderson Interfaith Ministries in South Carolina.

To wrap up the summer, Kinetic teamed up with Metro Auto Auction Dallas to support the Genesis Benefit Thrift Store, which funds Genesis Women's Shelter and Support.

Through these community collaborations, Kinetic Advantage and its auction partners made a difference by fighting hunger, supporting women in crisis, and bringing resources to local nonprofits. Kinetic Advantage plans to continue teaming up with auctions nationwide to create positive change in communities across the country.

