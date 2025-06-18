Kinetic Data and Genus Technologies Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation Across the Enterprise

"It's about enabling strategic change at speed," said Mark LaFrenz, Practice Lead at Genus Technologies. "We're excited to partner with Kinetic Data, combining our expertise to help organizations reduce latency in decision-making, execution, and innovation." Post this

In an environment where digital transformation too often means duct-taping legacy systems to modern platforms, this partnership gives enterprises a more elegant alternative that connects fragmented workflows, automates high-friction processes, and delivers outcomes at scale.

Strategic Capabilities Now Combined

Composable workflows with content intelligence: Actionable automation across IT, HR, finance, and operations

Modern architecture that respects legacy realities: API-native, secure, and system-agnostic

Transformation with control: Governed, auditable, and aligned with enterprise compliance frameworks

"Transformation initiatives stall when workflows don't flex," said James Davies, CEO at Kinetic Data. "Together with Genus, we're helping enterprises eliminate friction between systems, between teams, and between intent and execution."

From Legacy Drag to Digital Velocity

This partnership combines Kinetic Data's composable platform with the proven delivery expertise of Genus Technologies. Bringing digital transformation initiatives to life through scalable, user-centric solutions designed and implemented by an experienced team.

"It's about enabling strategic change at speed," said Mark LaFrenz, Practice Lead at Genus Technologies. "We're excited to partner with Kinetic Data, combining our expertise to help organizations reduce latency in decision-making, execution, and innovation."

This partnership supports digital transformation efforts that are pragmatic and focused on scalable wins that don't compromise compliance or create new silos.

About Kinetic Data

Kinetic Data provides a framework for enterprise self-service that helps organizations streamline operations and reduce friction for users. The platform enables agencies and enterprises to automate workflows, integrate existing systems, and support secure service delivery at scale. With more than two decades of experience, Kinetic supports digital transformation efforts in both public and private sector environments.

About Genus Technologies

Genus Technologies helps organizations transform how they work by turning content into action. Through intelligent capture, automation, and system integration, Genus enables enterprise teams to streamline operations, reduce manual effort, and drive measurable outcomes. With a deep focus on interoperability and compliance, Genus delivers solutions that scale across complex environments while supporting digital transformation that's built to last.

