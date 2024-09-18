Kinetic Data Expands Partner Ecosystem with Adept Engineering Solutions, Enhancing Digital Experience Solutions for Enterprise and Government Clients

This partnership allows us to offer even more comprehensive and tailored solutions to our clients. We're not just integrating systems; we're creating a new paradigm for how organizations interact with their data and engage with their stakeholders. Post this

"In today's complex digital landscape, organizations need flexible, powerful solutions that can adapt to their unique needs," said Jonathan Adlum, Global Head of Partnerships & Alliances at Kinetic Data. "Our partnership with Adept Engineering Solutions significantly enhances our ability to deliver these solutions. By combining our DXP capabilities with Adept's deep expertise in data integration and cloud technologies, we're setting a new standard for digital experiences in the enterprise and government sectors."

Remi Kuti, President of Adept Engineering Solutions, added, "The Kinetic Platform is a perfect complement to our RISE framework and existing toolkit. This partnership allows us to offer even more comprehensive and tailored solutions to our clients. We're not just integrating systems; we're creating a new paradigm for how organizations interact with their data and engage with their stakeholders."

Transformative Partnership Benefits

The Kinetic Data and Adept Engineering Solutions partnership will deliver:

Enhanced Digital Experiences: Combining the Kinetic Platform's powerful interface capabilities with Adept's RISE framework and data expertise, organizations can create intuitive, context-aware interfaces that streamline user interactions and automate complex processes across various systems.

Comprehensive Integration Solutions: Leveraging Kinetic Data's expertise in system integration and Adept's proficiency in data management, clients will benefit from seamless connections between disparate systems, creating an orchestrated digital ecosystem that enhances operational efficiency and decision-making.

Strengthened Government Sector Offerings: Kinetic Data's extensive experience in government solutions, coupled with Adept's 8(a) certification and GSA MAS contract, will provide federal agencies with an unparalleled platform for digital transformation that meets the most stringent compliance requirements.

Accelerated Digital Transformation: The combination of Kinetic Data's low-code development platform and Adept's agile implementation methodologies will enable organizations to rapidly deploy, iterate, and scale digital solutions, significantly reducing time-to-value for clients across various industries.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in both companies' missions to empower organizations with next-generation digital tools. By integrating Kinetic Data's DXP with Adept's advanced data management solutions, enterprises and government agencies will be able to create seamless, efficient experiences that boost productivity, reduce costs, and drive innovation.

About Adept Engineering Solutions LLC:

Adept Engineering Solutions is an IT Service Delivery firm specializing in advanced data management and cloud-based solutions. As an 8(a) certified Small Disadvantaged Business, Adept has a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions to both enterprise and government clients. With expertise in data integration, electronic data interchange, and cloud technology modernization, Adept empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions across their supply chain.

About Kinetic Data, Inc.:

Kinetic Data is a leading provider of Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) that empower enterprises and government organizations to deliver self-service portals and organizational websites. Our platform integrates systems and automates workflows, enhancing operational efficiency and supporting digital transformation. For over two decades, Kinetic Data has been at the forefront of creating new customer success stories through innovative digital solutions.

Media Contact

Jonathan Adlum, Global Head of Partnerships & Alliances, Kinetic Data, 44 7511 579875, [email protected], https://kineticdata.com/

Remi Kuti, President, Adept Engineering Solutions, 1 301-525-9445, [email protected], https://www.adeptengr.com

SOURCE Kinetic Data