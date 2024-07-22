Kinetic Data Launches New Partner Program to Accelerate Growth and Success Across North America and EMEA

"We believe in the power of partnerships and the value they bring to clients and prospects," said Jonathan Adlum, Global Head of Partnerships & Alliances at Kinetic Data. "This program is just the beginning of a journey that will see us working closely with our partners to achieve shared success." Post this

The new Partner Program offers a comprehensive support system, including tailored onboarding processes, continuous enablement resources, and dedicated support teams. In today's enterprise landscape, siloed SaaS applications often lead to redundant licenses and inflated costs. Kinetic Data's new Partner Program leverages our Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to address this challenge. Our partners can now offer solutions that create a unified user interface layer atop existing systems, optimizing SaaS ecosystems and potentially reducing license requirements. This approach not only enhances user experience and efficiency but also unlocks significant cost savings. Through our Partner Program, enterprises can strategically reallocate these savings towards AI technologies and innovation, enabling modernization without compromising core business functionality.

This announcement builds on previous internal and external communications about the partner program, highlighting Kinetic Data's new partner-led focus and the addition of a dedicated team and leadership. The company's commitment to honesty and transparency ensures that all claims are backed by measurable facts and customer testimonials.

"We believe in the power of partnerships and the value they bring to clients and prospects," said Jonathan Adlum, Global Head of Partnerships & Alliances at Kinetic Data. "This program is just the beginning of a journey that will see us working closely with our partners to achieve shared success."

About Kinetic Data

Kinetic Data is a leading provider of digital experience platforms (DXP) that empower enterprises and government organizations to deliver self-service portals and organizational websites. Our platform integrates systems and automates workflows, enhancing operational efficiency and supporting digital transformation. We enable organizations to adapt swiftly to market demands and regulatory changes, providing superior digital interactions for customers, employees, partners, and citizens across North America and EMEA.

For more information about the Partner Program and to join our growing community of partners, visit our Partner Portal (https://kineticdata.partnerportal.io/sign-in) and Website Partner Page (https://kineticdata.com/partner-program/).

