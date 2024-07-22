Kinetic Data Launches New Partner Program to Accelerate Growth and Success Across North America and EMEA

Kinetic Data, a leading provider of digital experience platforms (DXP), is excited to announce the launch of its new Partner Program, designed to drive strategic growth and success through enhanced collaboration with partners across North America and EMEA.
MINNEAPOLIS, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kinetic Data's partner team is dedicated to the success and growth of the company by meticulously selecting, onboarding, enabling, and supporting strategic partners. This partner-led initiative emphasizes Kinetic Data's commitment to fostering a collaborative community of partners integral to its business ecosystem.
"We are thrilled to launch this new Partner Program, which reflects our dedication to building strong, mutually beneficial relationships with our partners," said Tim Hall, Chief Growth Officer at Kinetic Data. "Our goal is to create a safe, supportive, and collaborative environment where our partners can thrive, ultimately driving success for both Kinetic Data and our partners."
The new Partner Program offers a comprehensive support system, including tailored onboarding processes, continuous enablement resources, and dedicated support teams. In today's enterprise landscape, siloed SaaS applications often lead to redundant licenses and inflated costs. Kinetic Data's new Partner Program leverages our Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to address this challenge. Our partners can now offer solutions that create a unified user interface layer atop existing systems, optimizing SaaS ecosystems and potentially reducing license requirements. This approach not only enhances user experience and efficiency but also unlocks significant cost savings. Through our Partner Program, enterprises can strategically reallocate these savings towards AI technologies and innovation, enabling modernization without compromising core business functionality.
This announcement builds on previous internal and external communications about the partner program, highlighting Kinetic Data's new partner-led focus and the addition of a dedicated team and leadership. The company's commitment to honesty and transparency ensures that all claims are backed by measurable facts and customer testimonials.
"We believe in the power of partnerships and the value they bring to clients and prospects," said Jonathan Adlum, Global Head of Partnerships & Alliances at Kinetic Data. "This program is just the beginning of a journey that will see us working closely with our partners to achieve shared success."
About Kinetic Data
Kinetic Data is a leading provider of digital experience platforms (DXP) that empower enterprises and government organizations to deliver self-service portals and organizational websites. Our platform integrates systems and automates workflows, enhancing operational efficiency and supporting digital transformation. We enable organizations to adapt swiftly to market demands and regulatory changes, providing superior digital interactions for customers, employees, partners, and citizens across North America and EMEA.
For more information about the Partner Program and to join our growing community of partners, visit our Partner Portal (https://kineticdata.partnerportal.io/sign-in) and Website Partner Page (https://kineticdata.com/partner-program/).
