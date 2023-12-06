Kinetic Global Becomes first Critical Event Management provider to offer Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits in ALL ASIS International Cert Programs

Clandestine Development, Inc., DBA – Kinetic Global – recognized as the global leader in critical event management and emergency mass notification applications – proudly announces the accreditation of their flagship Safety & Security 360 Workshop Series by ASIS International. This esteemed recognition positions Kinetic Global as a preferred ASIS CPE PROVIDER and grants us the privilege of awarding recertification continuing professional education (CPE) credits for security, crisis management, and business resilience-related continuing education offerings.
CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Operations spanning 175 countries, Kinetic Global provides a global perspective on emergency and incident situations. Through this accreditation current and future customers gain the ability to earn CPE credits towards these 4 ASIS International Certification programs:
- Certified Protection Professional (CPP®)
- Professional Certified Investigator (PCI®)
- Associate Protection Professional (APP)
- Physical Security Professional (PSP®)
Clients will have the opportunity access any of Kinetic Global's Safety & Security 360 Workshops which are offered online in webinar/podcast style interviews with leading global Safety & Security professionals. The Safety & Security 360 Workshops are designed to help employers ensure the safety of their employees, assets, and intellectual property both domestically and abroad.
ASIS International is the world's largest membership organization for security management professionals and is recognized as the premier source for learning, networking, standards, and research.
"Indeed, the global security landscape of today is increasingly complex, marked by a rise in asymmetrical threats and sophisticated tactics. This reality underscores the importance of exceptional training in duty of care for operational excellence and oversight," said Peter Cahill, CEO Kinetic Global. "In our Safety & Security 360 Workshops, we prioritize cutting-edge training to ensure client and staff confidence. The need for constant vigilance, continuous learning, and adaptation cannot be overstated. As the saying goes, 'The price of liberty is eternal vigilance.' In the context of today's security landscape, the price of safety and security is eternal readiness and resilience. It's a privilege to announce our status as an esteemed CPE provider by ASIS, affirming our dedication to excellence."
About Kinetic Global
Kinetic Global is a global duty of care and security company operating in more than 175 countries. Utilizing patented technology and ground assets, Kinetic Global provides global risk intelligence, personal safety, travel security, and enhanced mass notification with comprehensive global imagery and proprietary AI algorithms. The Kinetic Global Critical Event Management Platform ensures operational safety and security oversight to businesses operating worldwide, in partnership with Constellis, the world's leading risk management organization. A wide range of companies & organizations have implemented Kinetic Global services and products, including several Agencies, NGO's and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit http://www.kineticglobal.com
