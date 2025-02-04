Kinetic Global Partners with Prosegur Security to Enhance Global Risk Management Services

Clandestine Development, Inc., DBA-Kinetic Global, the global leader in Critical Event Management and Risk Intelligence, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Prosegur Security's, Global Risk Services division. This collaboration aims to provide clients with unparalleled access to Kinetic Global's Critical Event Management Platform modules, enhancing risk mitigation and intelligence capabilities.

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Operating in 175 countries, Kinetic Global brings a global perspective to emergency and incident management. Through this partnership, clients will gain enhanced visibility into risk situations via Prosegur's vSOC (Virtual Security Operations Center). Prosegur's vSOC combines state-of-the-art technology, intelligent data processing, and highly qualified professionals to remotely manage client security services and business processes.

Clients from Prosegur will now have the opportunity to access a comprehensive suite of Critical Event Management (CEM) modules through the Kinetic Global and Prosegur partnership. These modules incorporate web-based and mobile-based tools to improve preparation, compliance, communications, and risk intelligence, ensuring employee safety both domestically and abroad.

"This partnership between two prominent security industry leaders marks a significant milestone in the evolving landscape of corporate security. By aligning with Prosegur's Global Risk Services team, Kinetic Global is elevating its capacity to deliver a robust, technology-driven solution for global emergency and incident management. This strategic partnership enables us to leverage Prosegur's global bench strength, ensuring our clients can safeguard their employees worldwide with unparalleled precision and reliability," stated Peter Cahill, CEO of Kinetic Global.

Kinetic Global and Prosegur have formed a strategic partnership to deliver innovative, technology-driven solutions that revolutionize corporate security. This collaboration brings together advanced offerings such as top-tier pre-travel safety advisories, comprehensive risk mitigation strategies, and immediate, real-time medical and security support. These services are expertly designed to support both CONUS (Continental United States) and OCONUS (Outside Continental United States) operations.

By combining the expertise and capabilities of Kinetic Global and Prosegur, this alliance empowers corporate security managers with cutting-edge tools and actionable insights. Together, they ensure organizations can confidently fulfill their duty of care obligations. Using a unified, integrated platform, businesses gain enhanced situational awareness, proactive threat management, and streamlined decision-making processes—securing the safety and well-being of employees, no matter their location.

Kinetic Global's CEM Platform consists of eight primary modules, each with dozens of features under a single integrated software solution. Recognizing that one size does not fit all, these modules can be combined in any combination and customized with a library of APIs to connect seamlessly with existing Travel Management Companies and HRIS systems. This flexibility allows organizations to tailor the platform to their unique requirements.

"The integration of Kinetic Global's CEM Platform modules with Prosegur's vSOC capabilities marks a significant step forward in our mission to empower global enterprises with the insights and control needed to navigate today's dynamic risk environment," said Robert Dodge, CEO Global Risk Services division at Prosegur Security.

"Through this collaboration, we are committed to delivering a suite of solutions that not only mitigate risks but also enhance business resilience, ensuring our clients have the most advanced tools to protect their people and assets," added Dan Bissmeyer, Senior Vice President of Global Risk Services at Prosegur Security.

Kinetic Global is dedicated to helping organizations create safer global experiences by leveraging innovative technology solutions that provide insight into behavior patterns, enabling swift action to reduce risks. The partnership will initially launch in the United States, accounting for the global footprints of U.S.-based companies.

About Kinetic Global

Kinetic Global is a global duty of care and security company operating in more than 175 countries. Utilizing patented technology and ground assets, Kinetic Global provides global risk intelligence, personal safety, travel security, and enhanced mass notification with comprehensive global imagery and proprietary AI algorithms. The Kinetic Global Critical Event Management Platform ensures operational safety and security oversight for businesses worldwide. A wide range of companies and organizations, including several agencies, NGOs, and Fortune 500 companies, have implemented Kinetic Global services and products. For more information, visit https://www.kineticglobal.com

About Prosegur

Founded in 1976, Prosegur is a global leader in security, delivering advanced technology, tailored guarding programs, and global risk services bringing customized, high-impact security solutions designed to counter today's relentless and ever-shifting threats. Publicly listed on the Spanish stock exchange, Prosegur generated over 4 billion in revenue in 2023 and employs approximately 175,000 people across 30+ countries, continually setting new standards for security solutions and building trusted client partnerships.

With 14 state-of-the-art Intelligent Security Operations Centers (iSOCs) around the world, Prosegur integrates human expertise with advanced technology to provide optimal protection. This combination of innovative solutions, skilled professionals, and operational excellence has firmly established Prosegur as a trusted leader in the global security industry.

Prosegur is committed to the best environmental, social and good governance practices, with sustainability as a strategic pillar in all its actions with the aim of leading the sector. For more information on Prosegur and the Global Risk Services division, visit https://www.prosegur.us

