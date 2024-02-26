Kinetic Global Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered Incident Manager For Business Continuity And Corporate Security Teams at DRI International Conference

"Our mission is both straightforward and audacious. We're dedicated to reducing downtime to an absolute minimum, ensuring every step taken during a critical event is timely, flawless, and backed by precise real-time reporting for executive decision-making." Post this

Integrated Operations for Enhanced Response

A hallmark feature of the Incident Manager is its seamless integration capacity. It consents incident responders to attach essential data directly to event logs – including critical documents, phone transcripts, and real-time CCTV footage. Through dovetailing with existing organizational systems and automating report generation, the platform offers an unprecedented level of operational resilience, ensuring stringent adherence to industry compliance standards.

From local emergencies to global crises, stakeholders – internal and external – can stay apprised through the Incident Manager's comprehensive notification system, channeled through Kinetic Global's proprietary platform, keeping communications transparent and consistent.

Reliability Across Varied Incident Types

Kinetic Global recognizes the vast landscape of potential threats faced by businesses today. Incident Manager is designed to tackle a spectrum of scenarios such as power outages, weather extremities, security threats like active shooter situations, as well as medical emergencies and more. This robust capability empowers companies to maintain business continuity and safeguard their personnel and assets decisively.

About Kinetic Global

Operating across more than 175 countries, Kinetic Global stands as a pioneer in duty of care and security solutions. With patented technology and global reach, Kinetic Global provides unparalleled risk intelligence and personal safety measures. Partnering with Constellis, Kinetic Global delivers unmatched operational safety and security oversight globally. Trusted by government agencies, NGOs, and Fortune 500 firms, Kinetic Global's platforms pave the way for proactive risk management and enhanced organizational safety. Learn more at http://www.kineticglobal.com.

With the launch of Incident Manager, Kinetic Global reaffirms its commitment to mitigating risk and ensuring seamless continuity for businesses worldwide. Experience the future of incident management now.

