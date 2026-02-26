Kinetic Solutions Group Introduces VIVI, an AI Platform Built Exclusively by and for the Hospitality Industry

Designed to help hospitality teams operate with greater clarity and confidence, VIVI combines conversational intelligence with predictive analytics to automate guest experiences without sacrificing the personal touch that defines great hospitality. Post this

Designed to help hospitality teams operate with greater clarity and confidence, VIVI combines conversational intelligence with predictive analytics to automate guest experiences without sacrificing the personal touch that defines great hospitality. From answering in-room dining calls in any language and managing guest communications with real-time operational context, to powering call centers and forecasting demand, VIVI serves as a unified platform to elevate service while improving efficiency.

"Hospitality has always been about human connection, and VIVI exists to protect and enhance that," said Thompson. "Kinetic Solutions Group has deep experience building highly intuitive, dynamic AI platforms that understand the rhythms of specific industries. For hospitality, that means enabling faster decisions, real-time responsiveness, and service that never sleeps, helping operators drive impactful business results."

Thompson has spent more than 25 years in hospitality operations and guest experience design, spanning luxury lodging, vacation rentals, and private clubs. He most recently served as senior vice president with Aspen Hospitality and previously held the role of chief operating officer of the hospitality division of Vail Resorts. Earlier in his career, Thompson spent seven years as managing director of Timbers Resorts, directing global operations for a portfolio of luxury real estate and resort properties.

"Lance brings a rare combination of deep industry insight, operational leadership, and forward-thinking strategy," said Kinetic Solutions Group President Tobin Leslie. "His experience building teams and technology systems has helped shape VIVI into the purpose-built AI platform that the modern hospitality industry has been waiting for — one that is not just smart, but built by and for hospitality leaders who understand their challenges firsthand and speak their language."

Under Thompson's leadership, the VIVI team is accelerating the adoption of this transformative AI across the industry, redefining how hotels manage daily operations in a single interface.

"While implementing with early clients, we quickly realized hoteliers don't need another technology service or consultant. They need a trusted advisor," continued Thompson. "We collaborate closely with each partner to build practical roadmaps, determine which AI agents deliver the most value, fine-tune reporting, and identify clear and measurable ROI. Our role doesn't stop at implementation. We work alongside each team to help them meet business goals while creating better experiences for both guests and employees."

Founded in 2024, Kinetic Solutions Group has built a portfolio of high-performing AI ventures across a variety of industries, including call centers, legal, and financial services. The experienced team includes Chief Technology Officer Pablo Marin, who previously spent nine years as a senior AI leader at Microsoft, helping to drive the adoption of AI technologies across the retail sector. With more than 20 years of experience in AI, systems design, and enterprise transformation, Marin is the mastermind behind multi-agent frameworks that integrate natural conversation with backend execution, allowing AI to pull live API data, trigger workflows, and make decisions on the fly without interrupting the interaction.

"The timing is right for a platform like VIVI in the hospitality space," said Kinetic Solutions Group CEO Phillip Grace. "Many operators are currently running fragmented tools that don't communicate with one another. VIVI brings those capabilities together in a single interface, helping properties improve the guest experience while unlocking new operational efficiencies and revenue opportunities."

A live version of VIVI's voice experience can be found on its website at www.vivi.bot. For more information or partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected].

About VIVI

VIVI is an AI company purpose-built for hospitality, delivering intelligent tools that simplify operations, elevate guest and employee experiences, and unlock new revenue potential. Built by hospitality veterans and powered by Kinetic Solutions Group's advanced AI technology, VIVI deploys customized voice and conversational agents that work across phone, web chat, text, WhatsApp, and more — answering calls 24/7 in any language, processing room service orders, managing concierge requests, handling housekeeping tickets, supporting employee onboarding, and much more. The platform integrates directly with existing hotel systems — including PMS, POS, and CRM — and is typically operational within weeks. Every agent is trained on each property's own standards, SOPs, and brand voice, and clients can review transcripts and refine agent behavior in real time through a single management interface. Rather than replacing the human touch that defines genuine hospitality, VIVI handles the routine, allowing hotel teams to spend more time where it matters most — with the guest. Learn more at www.vivi.bot.

About Kinetic Solutions Group

Kinetic Solutions Group is an AI venture dedicated to building and scaling category-defining technology companies. With a focus on agnostic AI platforms that solve real-world problems, KSG has a growing portfolio of AI solutions across travel, healthcare, legal, finance, and operations. Learn more at www.ksgai.com.

