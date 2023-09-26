Kinetics Noise Control Announces Launch of KSR 3.0 Vibration Isolation Rail

With its universal fit, the KSR 3.0 is compatible with most factory-provided roof curbs, and pre-installed restrained spring isolators are effective in eliminating equipment vibration while restraining against wind/seismic forces.
DUBLIN, Ohio , Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kinetics Noise Control Inc. (Kinetics), a Catalyst Acoustics Group company and manufacturer of the largest selection of noise control products and solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of the new and improved KSR 3.0 Vibration Isolation Rail. This new product comes in two options: fully or partially assembled and is recommended for isolation of small-to-medium-sized pieces of rooftop equipment. It will also provide wind or seismic restraint.
"We listened to our customers and wanted to offer a solution that offers strong performance and expanded leveling adjustment," explained Lee Chiddention, Kinetics Director of Sales HVAC Market. "The KSR 3.0 achieves this and more. We're especially proud of the KSR 3.0's effectiveness and ease of installation."
Notable product improvements include the adjustable springs that ensure perfect leveling of any unit and the pre-installed integrated isolation springs. Available options include one- and two-inch deflection springs, and an airborne noise control package, among others. A kitted solution called the KSCR 3.0 is also available and includes Kinetics' sheet metal roof curb in addition to the KSR 3.0 Vibration Isolation Rail.
To learn more about the new KSR 3.0, visit kineticsnoise.com/ksr.
About Kinetics Noise Control
Established in 1958 as industrial consultants focused on controlling sound and vibration, Kinetics now produces the industry's largest selection of products and solutions that control airborne noise, isolate structure-borne vibration, enhance room acoustics, create quiet spaces, and restrain non-structural building systems.
About Catalyst Acoustics Group
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.
Media Contact
Lisa Morrow, Catalyst Acoustics Group, 4135631819, [email protected], https://catalystacoustics.com/
SOURCE Catalyst Acoustics Group
