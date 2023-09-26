Kinetics Noise Control Announces Launch of KSR 3.0 Vibration Isolation Rail

We listened to our customers and wanted to offer a solution that offers strong performance and expanded leveling adjustment. The KSR 3.0 achieves this and more. We're especially proud of the KSR 3.0's effectiveness and ease of installation. - Lee Chiddention, Kinetics Director of Sales HVAC Market Tweet this

"We listened to our customers and wanted to offer a solution that offers strong performance and expanded leveling adjustment," explained Lee Chiddention, Kinetics Director of Sales HVAC Market. "The KSR 3.0 achieves this and more. We're especially proud of the KSR 3.0's effectiveness and ease of installation."

Notable product improvements include the adjustable springs that ensure perfect leveling of any unit and the pre-installed integrated isolation springs. Available options include one- and two-inch deflection springs, and an airborne noise control package, among others. A kitted solution called the KSCR 3.0 is also available and includes Kinetics' sheet metal roof curb in addition to the KSR 3.0 Vibration Isolation Rail.

To learn more about the new KSR 3.0, visit kineticsnoise.com/ksr.

About Kinetics Noise Control

Established in 1958 as industrial consultants focused on controlling sound and vibration, Kinetics now produces the industry's largest selection of products and solutions that control airborne noise, isolate structure-borne vibration, enhance room acoustics, create quiet spaces, and restrain non-structural building systems.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

