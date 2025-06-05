Kinetics Noise Control Launches Industry-First DECLARE Red List Free Econetic Core Acoustical Panels

"By offering an acoustic panel that meets the most stringent air quality requirements, we're making it easier for designers to align with WELL and LEED goals without compromising on aesthetics or acoustics." - Benjamin Hickey, Director of Sales, Room Acoustics and Home Markets at Kinetics Post this

"Econetic Core is more than just a new panel; it's a solution for modern buildings that prioritize health, sustainability, and performance," said Benjamin Hickey, Director of Sales, Room Acoustics and Home Markets at Kinetics Noise Control. "By offering an acoustic panel that meets the most stringent air quality requirements, we're making it easier for designers to align with WELL and LEED goals without compromising on aesthetics or acoustics."

Econetic Core panels are available in two high-performance options - both panels are built with hardened edges, providing crisp lines and long-lasting durability:

Econetic HardSide: Ideal for spaces where voice noise reduction is the priority.

Econetic High Impact: Engineered for areas requiring durability, superior acoustical performance, and aesthetic appeal.

With this launch, Kinetics continues its commitment to innovation in architectural acoustics by offering products that meet the evolving needs of sustainable design and the modern building environment.

For more information about Econetic Core, please visit https://kineticsnoise.com/econetic. To learn more about all Kinetics' sustainable products, see details about the solutions here: https://kineticsnoise.com/lifespace.

About Kinetics Noise Control

Established in 1958 as industrial consultants focused on controlling sound and vibration, Kinetics now produces the industry's largest selection of products and solutions that control airborne noise, isolate structure-borne vibration, enhance room acoustics, create quiet spaces, and restrain non-structural building systems.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

Media Contact

Adam Hritzak, Catalyst Acoustics Group, 6149467916, [email protected], catalystacoustics.com

SOURCE Catalyst Acoustics Group