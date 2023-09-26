Kinetics Noise Control Launches V.LOCK, a Seismic Cable Restraint Connector

In the unfortunate event of an earthquake, V.LOCK can maintain the integrity of costly building and mechanical equipment, while protecting the building occupants. The simplicity of the V.Lock design allows for quick easy installation in the field. - Lee Chiddention, Director of Sales HVAC market Tweet this

Lee Chiddention, Director of Sales HVAC market, shared that, "In the unfortunate event of an earthquake, V.LOCK can maintain the integrity of costly building and mechanical equipment, while protecting the building occupants. the simplicity of the V.Lock design allows for quick easy installation in the field ."

V.LOCK is available in three cable diameters with a maximum allowable cable tension of 3,350 pounds. For more information, including mounting options and installation instructions, visit the Kinetics website: https://kineticsnoise.com/vlock.

About Kinetics Noise Control

Established in 1958 as industrial consultants focused on controlling sound and vibration, Kinetics now produces the industry's largest selection of products and solutions that control airborne noise, isolate structure-borne vibration, enhance room acoustics, create quiet spaces, and restrain non-structural building systems.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

Media Contact

Lisa Morrow, Catalyst Acoustics Group, 4135631819, lmorrow@catalystacoustics.com

SOURCE Catalyst Acoustics Group