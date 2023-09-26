Kinetics Noise Control Launches V.LOCK, a Seismic Cable Restraint Connector

With the ability to restrain nonstructural components, including piping, duct, electrical cable trays, and other equipment, V.LOCK makes restraint of services faster, easier, and more cost-effective than alternatives on the market through extensive savings in field labor.
DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kinetics Noise Control Inc. (Kinetics), a Catalyst Acoustics Group company and manufacturer of the largest selection of noise control products and solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of V.LOCK, a highly effective seismic cable restraint connector. With the ability to restrain nonstructural components, including piping, duct, electrical cable trays, and other equipment, V.LOCK makes restraint of services faster, easier, and more cost-effective than alternatives on the market through extensive savings in field labor.
Seismic Cable Restraint Systems carry tension-only loads along the axis of the cable. They are used in pairs 180 degrees apart to restrain systems or equipment in each axis. Cable restraints provide a load path between the building and the restrained component to ensure that it moves with the building. Bracing is required on both primary axes for all restrained systems. Spacing is determined by the building code and specifying engineer. Cable restraints are required for isolated systems as rigid restraints such as strut will short-circuit the isolation.
Lee Chiddention, Director of Sales HVAC market, shared that, "In the unfortunate event of an earthquake, V.LOCK can maintain the integrity of costly building and mechanical equipment, while protecting the building occupants. the simplicity of the V.Lock design allows for quick easy installation in the field ."
V.LOCK is available in three cable diameters with a maximum allowable cable tension of 3,350 pounds. For more information, including mounting options and installation instructions, visit the Kinetics website: https://kineticsnoise.com/vlock.
About Kinetics Noise Control
Established in 1958 as industrial consultants focused on controlling sound and vibration, Kinetics now produces the industry's largest selection of products and solutions that control airborne noise, isolate structure-borne vibration, enhance room acoustics, create quiet spaces, and restrain non-structural building systems.
About Catalyst Acoustics Group
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.
