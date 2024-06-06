Kinetics Noise Control Promotes Ben Vause to Director of Sales, Building Acoustics

"Ben has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic insight, and dedication to improving our sales efforts since joining our team, and we are confident his skills and experience will help progress the team to higher achievements." - Nathan Redman, Kinetics VP of Sales Post this

"We are pleased to promote from within for this critical role," said Nathan Redman, VP of Sales, Kinetics. "Ben has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic insight, and dedication to improving our sales efforts since joining our team, and we are confident his skills and experience will help progress the team to higher achievements."

Ben has held various roles in Construction Management and Real Estate Development over the last 15 years and brings extensive experience in Project Management, Supply Chain Management, Product Development, and Ownership. His diverse background in project delivery and operations will help to establish long-term relationships and partnerships with customers in roles that he has held previously in his career.

Ben holds a Bachelor of Science, Construction Management, and Business degree from The Ohio State University and has served as a Board of Director's Member for the Columbus Arts and Technology Academy and Columbus Preparatory Academy.

About Kinetics Noise Control

Established in 1958 as industrial consultants focused on controlling sound and vibration, Kinetics now produces the industry's largest selection of products and solutions that control airborne noise, isolate structure-borne vibration, enhance room acoustics, create quiet spaces, and restrain non-structural building systems.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

