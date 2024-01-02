Kinetics Noise Control Strengthens Sales Team by Adding Logan Herkomer as Territory Development Manager

"Kinetics has been strengthening our West Coast operations with increased manufacturing capabilities and a growing customer base. Having a dedicated sales team member located in the territory will provide the support needed to further develop the region." - Nathan Redman, Kinetics VP of Sales Post this

Logan will be tasked with identifying and establishing relationships with new distributors, dealers, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) accounts. His responsibilities also include the management of existing channel partners within his designated region to ensure they meet and exceed quarterly objectives.

Reporting directly to Nathan Redman, Kinetics Noise Control's Vice President of Sales, Logan will operate from his home office located in Sacramento, CA. This strategic placement aims to enhance Kinetics' local presence and support the company's continued growth initiatives on the West Coast.

Redman expressed enthusiasm about the expansion efforts, stating, "Kinetics has been strengthening our West Coast operations with increased manufacturing capabilities and a growing customer base. Having a dedicated sales team member located in the territory will provide the support needed to further develop the region. We are excited to have Logan on board."

Bringing 17 years of comprehensive experience in sales and growth strategy, Logan is well-equipped to navigate and enhance Kinetics' market presence. His expertise includes team collaboration, sales strategy formulation, and process refinement to drive customer success, all while achieving substantial revenue and margin growth.

Logan's educational background includes an Associate in Science degree from Cabrillo College in Aptos, CA. His training extends to encompass a deep understanding of multiple enterprise and sales management platforms, demonstrating a commitment to staying at the forefront of industry best practices.

About Kinetics Noise Control

Established in 1958 as industrial consultants focused on controlling sound and vibration, Kinetics now produces the industry's largest selection of products and solutions that control airborne noise, isolate structure-borne vibration, enhance room acoustics, create quiet spaces, and restrain non-structural building systems.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

Media Contact

Adam Hritzak, Catalyst Acoustics Group, 6149467916, [email protected], https://catalystacoustics.com/

SOURCE Catalyst Acoustics Group