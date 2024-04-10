Kinetics Noise Control Unveils Revamped Room Acoustics Website for Enhanced User Experience

"Our goal is to provide customers with a dynamic platform that not only showcases the excellence of our Room Acoustics products but also offers an enjoyable browsing experience." - Neal Knueven, Marketing and Brand Manager at Catalyst Acoustics Group Post this

Key highlights of the website upgrade include:

Enhanced User Experience: The new layout ensures a user-friendly interface, allowing visitors to effortlessly explore the diverse range of Room Acoustics products and solutions.

Contemporary Aesthetic: A designer look and feel has been incorporated into every page, aligning with Kinetics Noise Control's commitment to innovation and quality.

Improved Navigation and Search Functionality: The relaunch includes upgraded navigation tools and search functionality, making it easier for users to locate specific products and relevant information.

Neal Knueven, Marketing & Brand Manager at Catalyst Acoustics Group, expressed enthusiasm about the website's transformation, stating, "Our goal is to provide customers with a dynamic platform that not only showcases the excellence of our Room Acoustics products but also offers an enjoyable browsing experience. The redesigned website reflects our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

The Room Acoustics division's website encompasses a comprehensive range of products, with dedicated pages for each category and specific product details. This includes informative content about the benefits and applications of Kinetics Noise Control's acclaimed Room Acoustics solutions.

For more information, please visit https://kineticsnoise.com/room-acoustics.

About Kinetics Noise Control

Established in 1958 as industrial consultants focused on controlling sound and vibration, Kinetics now produces the industry's largest selection of products and solutions that control airborne noise, isolate structure-borne vibration, enhance room acoustics, create quiet spaces, and restrain non-structural building systems.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

SOURCE Catalyst Acoustics Group