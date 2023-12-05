Kinetics Noise Control Welcomes Kelly Brown as Product & Marketing Manager

"This addition will help to ensure we are delivering the best products in the market and meeting the demands of our evolving customer base." - Jennifer Chagnon, Chief Marketing Officer, Catalyst Acoustics Group Post this

With over 5 years of progressive experience in business development, product management, and marketing, Kelly brings a wealth of knowledge with a focus on both engineering and sales functions. Her professional journey commenced in the Research and Development division at Nifco, where she managed a multifaceted role encompassing product development, marketing, engineering, and sales for an automotive manufacturer. In her most recent position, Kelly spearheaded engineering and technical services, showcasing her versatile skill set.

"It's exciting to welcome Kelly to our team for this pivotal role," said Jennifer Chagnon, Chief Marketing Officer, Catalyst Acoustics Group. "Kelly's experience and knowledge with product development will allow us to strengthen our position in the market and across divisions. This addition will help to ensure we are delivering the best products in the market and meeting the demands of our evolving customer base."

Kelly holds a BA degree in Industrial and Innovative Design from Cedarville University. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two Pomskies, along with working on home renovations and construction, crocheting, and cooking.

In the Product & Marketing Manager role, Kelly will directly report to Neal Knueven, Catalyst Acoustics Group's Marketing and Brand Manager, and will be based in Kinetics' Dublin, OH office.

This strategic appointment underlines Kinetics Noise Control's commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and continued growth in the dynamic field of noise control solutions.

About Kinetics Noise Control

Established in 1958 as industrial consultants focused on controlling sound and vibration, Kinetics now produces the industry's largest selection of products and solutions that control airborne noise, isolate structure-borne vibration, enhance room acoustics, create quiet spaces, and restrain non-structural building systems.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

