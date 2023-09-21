Kinetics Noise Control's Woolf Building Material is Versatile, Sustainable

Woolf combines durability, acoustics and design flexibility into a single package making this an excellent choice for nearly all interior applications. - Benjamin Hickey, Kinetics Director of Sales, Room Acoustics and Home Markets Tweet this

Woolf wall panels are available in lengths between four and eight feet long and up to four feet wide, with two thickness options, two edge variations and three finishes: Raw, Chalk or Wheat. Grooved and high-performance options are also available.

Visit the Kinetics website to discover all Woolf has to offer: kineticsnoise.com/woolf.

About Kinetics Noise Control

Established in 1958 as industrial consultants focused on controlling sound and vibration, Kinetics now produces the industry's largest selection of products and solutions that control airborne noise, isolate structure-borne vibration, enhance room acoustics, create quiet spaces, and restrain non-structural building systems.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

Media Contact

Lisa Morrow, Catalyst Acoustics Group, 4135631819, [email protected], https://catalystacoustics.com/

SOURCE Catalyst Acoustics Group