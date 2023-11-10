King & Spalding files patent infringement lawsuits against Lenovo Group, Luxottica Group SPA, Seiko Epson Corp and certain of their affiliates for e-Vision Smart Optics

"The e-Vision Group has devoted resources to the development of its technology and IP for which it has filed, owns or controls over 440 patents world-wide. Our patent portfolio is well known in the industry, we believe certain products in the market today infringe on our patents." Joel Zychick, CEO Post this

e-Vision's research and development projects focus on vision-based optical technologies and electronic wearable frames that are used for a variety of applications. Its optical technologies cover electronic lenses and optics that utilize diffractive, refractive, pixelated and hybrid diffractive/refractive optical designs created by e-Vision's labs that utilize either embedded or remote/wireless power and control. Its wearable frame undertakings include the incorporation of mobile media, displays and other electronics into and on wearable frames. As a pioneer in electronic lens modulation, e-Vision offers more than 20 years of experience designing and fabricating optics that control and shape light with no moving parts. With its patent portfolio encompassing hundreds of patents issued or pending worldwide, e-Vision has significant intellectual property memorializing its extensive development efforts in these areas over the past 20 years.

e-Vision is a privately held Delaware-based Corporation with its development facility and administrative offices located in Sarasota, Florida. e-Vision believes that its technology will have a transformative influence on the complex lens systems required to bring what can be imagined to reality.

About King & Spalding

King & Spalding LLP is an American international corporate law firm that is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices located in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It has over 1,200 lawyers in 23 offices globally.

Forward-looking Statements

This statement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but may not be limited to, direct or indirect statements concerning: e-Vision Smart Optics Inc. protection of its rights to the intellectual property and its exposure to intellectual property challenges and litigation. Any forward-looking statements in this statement are based on e-Vision Smart Optics Inc. current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Court of record for all cases are the Federal District Court for the Central District of California

Seiko Epson Corporation, Epson America Inc. Case No. 8:23-cv-01858

Lenovo Group, LTD, Lenovo Holding Co., Inc., Lenovo (United States), Inc. Case No. 8:23-cv-01860

Luxottica Group S.P.A., Luxottica U.S. Holdings Corp., and Luxottica of America Inc. Case No. 8:23-cv-02013

