King Heating & Air Conditioning Expands Services to Brunswick County, NC

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- King Heating & Air Conditioning, a trusted HVAC provider with a rich history dating back to 1895, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Brunswick County, NC. King Heating & Air Conditioning is known for its dedication to service excellence and commitment to customer satisfaction.

From Our Family to Yours

Upholding Legacy through Unwavering Values

Founded as a small family business over a century ago, King Heating and Air Conditioning has evolved with the times, becoming a cornerstone in the HVAC industry. Despite the growth and advancements, the company remains steadfast in upholding the high standards set by the six generations of the King family. From its humble beginnings servicing homes with steam and wood stoves to its present-day expertise in cutting-edge HVAC solutions, King Heating and Air Conditioning continues to prioritize service quality and integrity.

Saluting Our Heroes

Honoring the Dedication of Military and First Responders

King Heating and Air Conditioning extends its gratitude to military personnel, both active duty and veterans, by offering a 10% discount on repairs and special pricing on installations of new units. With a deep-rooted history of serving the military community in Fort Bragg and surrounding areas, the company is honored to note that 75% of its business comes from military personnel and their families.

In a continued commitment to those who selflessly serve, King Heating and Air Conditioning has expanded its military discounts to include first responders as well.

For more information about King Heating and Air Conditioning, visit KingHvacNC.com or call a member of our friendly staff at 919-895-3600.

Residential AC:

- AC Repair

- AC Installation

- AC Maintenance

- HVAC Repair

- HVAC Installation

- Heating Repair

- Heating Installation

- Furnace Repair

- Furnace Installation

- Heat Pump Repair

- Heat Pump Installation

- Air Duct Cleaning

- Air Duct Installation

Commercial AC:

- Commercial Refrigeration

- Exhaust Hoods

- Walk-in Coolers

- Ice Machines

- Mechanical HVAC

- Roof Top AC Units

- Mechanical Refrigeration

- Freezers

