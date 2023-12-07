King Kongin Announces Launch of Best Energy Drink Flavors in the World

King Kongin Releases Four Irresistible Zero-Calorie Flavors Just in Time for the Holidays: Peach Mango, Blue Raspberry, Candy, and Watermelon Strawberry – A Delicious Boost of Natural Energy with Zero Sugar, Calories, and Carbs!

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saturated with savory, lip-smacking taste and packed with multiple health benefits, King Kongin Energy Drinks is widely known as a healthy, zero-calorie, vitamin-packed pick-me-up. Now just in time for the holiday season, King Kongin tempts taste buds with four new succulent flavors exclusively formulated for people who love to fuel up on the go. We introduce to you the delectable delights of Peach Mango, Blue Raspberry, Candy and Watermelon Strawberry.

With the same great taste that made King Kongin an innovator in the energy drink market, the four new flavors contain ZERO sugar, ZERO calories, ZERO carbs, and ZERO artificial colors, promoting health and boosting energy. As a flavorful hydration booster or healthy alternative to juices or soft drinks, King Kongin is everything consumers love about natural energy drinks.

Packed with 180mg of natural caffeine from tea and essential vitamins, this formula is specially designed to meet your all-day energy requirements.

"Looking at the millions of photos and videos our fans have submitted to us over the last few months," reveals King Kingin CEO Dr. Myra Dulac, "it's easy to see how much King Kongin fans love our energy drink."

Prepare to fall further in love with our new Peach Mango, Blue Raspberry, Candy and Watermelon Strawberry flavors.

About King Kongin, LLC.

King KongIn, LLC is a leading, Florida-based beverage manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to sports products. The company markets and distributes premium beverages under King Kongin, LLC brand with a variety of flavors and products under Queen Kongin brand umbrella.

With an ever-increasing number of energy drinks available, why are we different? We have unique relationships with well-recognized artists such as music business mogul Percy "Master P" Miller and multi-platinum rapper Snoop Dogg who love our drinks and assist with marketing efforts.

We offer a specifically formulated healthy energy drink which provides a delicious alternative to current products. King Kongin Energy Drinks is a sparkling energy drink company where anyone who wants to conquer the world can benefit. We are focused on creating the best flavor profile in a healthy, vitamin-loaded energy drink. We predict this initial market penetration will lead to repeated sales and exponential growth of our market share.

For more information, to purchase our beverage learn more about our products, and support minority woman-owned businesses, visit http://www.kingkongin.com.

