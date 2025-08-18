King Swings Commercial Expands Playground Solutions with Introduction of Commercial Flex Line

"Our mission has always been—and remains—to create safe, beautiful, and engaging playgrounds for a diverse range of communities and families," says CEO Elmer King. "We're committed to continuous innovation and to upholding the highest standards of quality, now and for years to come." Post this

While the Commercial Pro line focuses on ASTM-certified playgrounds for public parks, schools, daycare centers, and municipalities requiring fully compliant structures, the Commercial Flex is designed for complete flexibility. By offering two complementary commercial lines, the brand furthers its Play Your Way approach, serving as a full-service partner for all things play, offering complete playground solutions, from high-quality equipment and safe surfacing to dog parks, accessories, and site furnishings.

"The launch of our Commercial Flex line opens the door for even more organizations to create inviting, durable play spaces that fit their vision and budget," says Chief Marketing Officer Janet Malin. "It's a natural extension of our craftsmanship and customer-first approach—giving communities more ways to bring the joy of play to life."

King Swings Commercial streamlines the complexity of playground planning by offering personalized guidance and hassle-free installation every step of the way, helping businesses confidently and efficiently bring projects to life. Unlike mass-produced commercial playgrounds, Kings Swings Commercial's Amish-built designs blend durability with aesthetic appeal, creating inviting spaces for children and families.

"Our mission has always been—and remains—to create safe, beautiful, and engaging playgrounds for a diverse range of communities and families," says CEO Elmer King. "We're committed to continuous innovation and to upholding the highest standards of quality, now and for years to come."

More details on King Swings Commercial lines and mission can be found at KingSwingsCommercial.com.

About King Swings Commercial

King Swings is a full-service provider of cost-effective, high-quality playground solutions serving a broad range of organizations. With over 35 years of experience, they are a family-owned, founder-led company rooted in the Amish tradition of unmatched craftsmanship.

Every playground they build reflects their commitment to quality, safety, and exceptional customer service. From personalized consultations and custom designs to nationwide delivery and professional installation, they make the entire process simple, smooth, and built to last.

Their headquarters in Chester County, Pennsylvania, spans 70 acres of scenic farmland—home to their CEO, Elmer King, and the heart of our family-run operation.

Website: kingswingscommercial.com/

Instagram: instagram.com/kingswingscommercial/

