King Swings Joins 2025 Eagles Autism Challenge as a Supporting Partner

Thoughtfully crafted to address the diverse needs of families and communities, the Eagle's Nest features an easy-to-navigate ADA Staircase for children with mobility challenges, a vibrant sensory ball pit to encourage active, tactile play, a maze panel to spark problem-solving and fine motor development, and a web swing that supports a wide range of motion for inclusive play. These features are part of King Swings' 'All Play' model, which ensures children of all abilities, through tools like communication boards and sensory-focused designs, can fully participate in play.

"At King Swings, we believe every child deserves a place to connect and thrive through play," says King Swings Chief Marketing Officer, Janet Malin. "Partnering with the Eagles Autism Foundation allows us to take that commitment even further, creating inclusive spaces where families and communities come together and all abilities are celebrated."

Participation in the event spotlights King Swings' commitment to creating environments that foster connection, creativity, and active outdoor fun – all backed by high safety standards and a seamless design-to-installation experience. From residential swing sets to fully customizable playgrounds made with premium American-made materials, King Swings proudly offers complete layouts for families across the country. The brand has even built sets for local and international celebrities, professional athletes, including the swing sets chosen by the Eagles players for their families.

"We are so grateful King Swings could join us for the record-breaking 2025 Eagles Autism Challenge, bringing accessible and sensory-inclusive playsets to our EAF families during event weekend," said Ryan Hammond, Executive Director, Eagles Autism Foundation. "EAF is proud to work with like-minded organizations like King Swings, who prioritize the neurodiverse community and provide resources for individuals of all abilities."

About King Swings

King Swings is the ultimate premium backyard play brand. As a family-owned brand with over 35 years of experience, King Swings is on a mission to elevate play and spark imagination for the whole family. Rooted in the Amish tradition of unmatched craftsmanship, King Swings blends modern aesthetics with time-honored craftsmanship and premium materials. Every swing set and playhouse is hand-built, customizable, and professionally installed, offering a seamless experience from design to delivery. With thousands of 5-star reviews, partnerships with the Philadelphia Phillies, upcoming HGTV coverage, and much more on the horizon, King Swings isn't just building swing sets; they're redefining backyard adventure.

About Eagles Autism Foundation

The Eagles Autism Foundation is dedicated to raising funds for innovative autism research and care programs. By providing the necessary resources to doctors and scientists at leading institutions, we will be able to assist those currently affected by autism, as well as future generations. The Foundation aims to inspire and engage the community, so together, we can provide much-needed support to make a lasting impact in the field of autism. Please visit EaglesAutismFoundation.org.

