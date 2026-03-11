King Swings Launches New Playsets and Indoor-Outdoor Play Kitchen as Part of Its Fresh Take Initiative

"We started seeing families put indoor play kitchens in our playhouses, but those are made for playrooms and don't last outside," says Chief Marketing Officer Janet Malin. "So we designed one specifically for the backyard that complements our playhouses in both design and durability." Post this

Complementing the Indoor-Outdoor Play Kitchen, King Swings has also introduced three new playsets: The Forest Loft, The Atlantic, and The Frontier - each intentionally designed to support different backyard sizes, play styles, and stages of childhood.

The newest Small Series design, The Forest Loft, features an elevated playdeck with a balcony, multiple climbing options, a slide, and a built-in lemonade stand for imaginative role-play. Designed to grow with families, it offers swings for different ages and customizable details, providing creative play, quieter moments, and classic backyard fun with the same quality craftsmanship the brand is known for.

The Atlantic, the newest addition to the Medium Series, showcases a smart, space-saving multi-deck design with connected play towers, multiple climbing options, belt and toddler swings, and a mix of avalanche and spiral slides to keep play dynamic for kids of all ages. Finished with a metal roof for shade and durability, the customizable set blends modern design with elevated play, while maintaining the brand's signature craftsmanship.

Rounding out the launches, The Frontier, the newest Large Series playset, is an adventure-focused double-deck design featuring a rock wall and stair access, dual racing slides, a spiral slide, monkey bars, and multiple swings to encourage active, imaginative play. Complete with a built-in lemonade stand and seating for snack breaks or pretend play, it reflects the lasting quality and customization families know and love from King Swings.

The introduction of the Fresh Take initiative, along with the new playsets and Indoor-Outdoor Play Kitchen, comes as families begin spending more time outside and looking for ways to enhance their backyards.

"Fresh Take reflects our commitment to thoughtful backyard design for modern families," says Malin. "The new sets are designed to fit a range of backyards with the Amish craftsmanship people expect from King Swings."

From residential swing sets to fully customizable playgrounds made with premium American-made materials, King Swings proudly offers complete layouts for families across the country. The brand has even built sets for local and international celebrities, professional athletes, including the Philadelphia Eagles players, who selected King Swings for their families.

More details on King Swings and the Fresh Take initiative launches can be found at KingSwingSets.com.

About King Swings

King Swings is the ultimate premium backyard play brand. As a family-owned brand with over 35 years of experience, King Swings is on a mission to elevate play and spark imagination for the whole family. Rooted in the Amish tradition of unmatched craftsmanship, King Swings blends modern aesthetics with time-honored craftsmanship and premium materials. Every swing set and playhouse is hand-built, customizable, and professionally installed — offering a seamless experience from design to delivery. With thousands of 5-star reviews, partnerships with the Philadelphia Phillies, upcoming HGTV coverage, and much more on the horizon, King Swings isn't just building swing sets; they're redefining backyard adventure.

Website: kingswingsets.com

Instagram: instagram.com/kingswingsplay

RAGDOLL PR, [email protected]

Sydney Kuhn, RAGDOLL PR, 1 4154975122, [email protected]

SOURCE King Swings