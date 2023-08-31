KINGART Supports Art Education with Exclusive Discount Program

KINGART founder and CEO Michael Cornell says "Teachers are the lifeblood of our industry – nurturing, encouraging and sharing their knowledge of art and creativity with new, emerging artists. We are happy to support them and their students so they can each stretch their supply budgets further." Tweet this

KINGART founder and CEO Michael Cornell a third-generation art materials supplier and ardent supporter of the program says "Teachers are the lifeblood of our industry – nurturing, encouraging and sharing their knowledge of art and creativity with new, emerging artists. We are happy to support them and their students so they can each stretch their supply budgets further."

KINGART offers one of the largest selections of brushes for fine art and craft applications, as well as an extensive range of markers and pens, acrylic, watercolor and gouache paints, canvas, pastels and more with Cornell adding "The Kingart team uses their expertise and passion to curate the best in innovative and tried and true art materials worthy of carrying the Kingart name and creating value for our loyal customers."

About KINGART

"No Rules. Just Art." Not just a tagline, but a core belief as we fulfill our mission to supply the finest in creative materials that support individual expression. Founded in 2017, the DNA of the KINGART® brand has a rich heritage and our family has been exceeding the needs of the most ambitious artists and enthusiasts for three generations. We delight in challenging the status quo and putting our experience to work for you because art is for everyone!

Media Contact

Shirley Miller, Kingart, 1 914-688-1760, [email protected], kingartco.com

SOURCE Kingart