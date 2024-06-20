Kingbee Introduces Leasing to Its Work-Ready Van Offering

"In 2-4 weeks, you can receive new vehicles that are wrapped in your company's branding and upfitted with shelves and racks, all on terms that align with your financial strategy." Post this

Kingbee is a novel fleet solution that couples its large inventory of available vehicles with an in-house upfitting and wrap shop. This innovative approach has provided a much more convenient experience for customers and has led to the success of Kingbee's rental model.

In a strategic move aimed at solving the ever-changing needs of fleets, Kingbee is leveraging its expertise and modern approach to now offer multiple lease options and tailored services to align with the different financial goals of fleets.

"In any business, leveraging debt is a huge part of the growth equation. Leasing a vehicle means that you only pay for the portion that you use, leaving you with less financial risk and more capital," said Scott Haslam, CEO of Kingbee Vans. "In 2-4 weeks, you can receive new vehicles that are wrapped in your company's branding and upfitted with shelves and racks, all on terms that align with your financial strategy."

The catalyst for this expanded offering is to meet the demands of customers with a full fleet solution. With multiple contract options available, fleets can use Kingbee vehicles month-to-month after the first four months, or opt for a more cost-effective term length. Additionally, Kingbee offers lease-to-own plans as well as an inventory of used vehicles to purchase.

"Fleets who need new vehicles for longer than a year may find leases to be more advantageous. You'll get all the latest features, lower monthly payments, and the convenience of not dealing with vehicle resale," said Haslam.

For more information about Kingbee Vans and its services, visit www.kingbee-vans.com.

About Kingbee Vans

Kingbee Vans was created in 2021 as a solution to fleet fulfillment. Kingbee offers hundreds of work-ready vans that are new and maintenance free, upfitted with shelving, racks and optional company branding, and delivered to any jobsite nationwide. Operating 14 work bays in 28,000 square feet of shop space, we've designed our shop specifically for the rapid assembly of van upfits and signage. With clients in industries ranging from pest control, solar and plumbing to electrical, construction and delivery, Kingbee provides fleets with the flexibility to meet fluctuating demands, as well as variable term lengths and financing options that best coincide with their business objectives. To learn more, visit kingbee-vans.com.

Media Contact

Tanner Lee, Kingbee Work-Ready Vans, 1 801 499 7491, [email protected], https://www.kingbee-vans.com/

SOURCE Kingbee Work-Ready Vans