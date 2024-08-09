Kingbee Partnership to Deliver Work-Ready Van Rentals to Ranger Design Customers

"This partnership will enable us to provide our clients with rental vans that are immediately available, empowering them to optimize their fleets and drive business success." - Peter J. Young, Vice President of Business Development at Ranger Design Post this

"Ranger Design shares our commitment to solving the ever-changing needs of fleets," said Scott Haslam, CEO of Kingbee Vans. "Together we can offer a comprehensive rental solution that will better serve our customers and further establish ourselves as leaders in the fleet procurement space."

Ranger Design's clients will benefit from Kingbee's flexible rental options, which cater to a wide range of business needs, from short-term projects to long-term fleet requirements. With a focus on exceptional customer service, Kingbee's team will work closely with Ranger Design to ensure seamless integration and support.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Kingbee Vans, a like-minded business that prioritizes innovation and customer satisfaction," said Peter J. Young, Vice President of Business Development at Ranger Design. "This partnership will enable us to provide our clients with rental vans that are immediately available, empowering them to optimize their fleets and drive business success."

The partnership between Kingbee Vans and Ranger Design is effective immediately, with rental vans available for Ranger Design clients across the United States. For more information about the partnership or to inquire about rental options, please visit kingbee-vans.com.

About Kingbee Vans:

Kingbee Vans was created in 2021 as a solution to fleet fulfillment. Kingbee offers hundreds of work-ready vans that are new and maintenance free, upfitted with shelving, racks and optional company branding, and delivered to any jobsite nationwide. Operating 14 work bays in 28,000 square feet of shop space, we've designed our shop specifically for the rapid assembly of van upfits and signage. With clients in industries ranging from pest control, solar, and plumbing to electrical, construction, and delivery, Kingbee provides fleets with the flexibility to meet fluctuating demand, as well as variable term lengths and financing options that best coincide with their business objectives.

About Ranger Design:

Established in 1988, Ranger Design offers leading-edge van storage systems and turnkey solutions for fleets, OEMs, and tradespeople. Ranger Design has been committed to developing tough, innovative products to help fleet tradespeople work more efficiently and safely. With facilities in Rochester (NY), Seattle (WA), Ladson (SC), and Montreal, Canada, plus its network of over 250 resellers across North America, Ranger Design has progressed far beyond its humble beginnings. Despite its rapid success, the company remains true to its founders' values, which guide its operations today and into the future.

