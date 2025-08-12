Kingbee Ranks No. 211 on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 is an incredible honor and a testament to the relentless drive of our team," said Scott Haslam, CEO. Post this

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 is an incredible honor and a testament to the relentless drive of our team," said Scott Haslam, CEO. "In just four years, we've redefined how fleets get the vehicles they need, helping businesses capture revenue and complete jobs without tying up capital in a lease or purchase agreement. This ranking validates that our model is disrupting the industry."

Kingbee's innovative approach has helped a wide range of industries (construction, home services, delivery, etc.) adapt quickly to growth opportunities, market shifts, and urgent operational needs. The company's recent acquisition of Fluid Truck, its expansion into all Canadian provinces, and its commitment to helping fleets transition to EV all underscore Kingbee's role as a forward-thinking industry leader.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees demonstrated remarkable growth despite economic uncertainty, inflation, and supply chain challenges. Among the top 500 companies, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552%, and together they added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

About Kingbee Vans

Kingbee Vans was created in 2021 to fill the gaps in traditional fleet procurement, offering work-ready vans with multiple term lengths and financing options delivered to customers in 48 states in just 2–4 weeks. Kingbee's extensive inventory, combined with in-house upfitting and wrap shops, enables customers to quickly expand or replace vehicles without sacrificing quality or utility. Serving industries from home services to delivery, Kingbee's model is transforming the way fleets procure their revenue-generating assets. Learn more at kingbee-vans.com.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2024. The minimum revenue for 2021 is $100,000; for 2024, $2 million. For more information, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

