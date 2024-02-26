Kingbee Vans CEO Recognized as one of Utah Business' Forty Under 40

This is a well-deserved recognition for Haslam and all he has accomplished as an entrepreneur and will continue to do as a business leader in the state. Mekenna Malan, editor of Utah Business Post this

"I am honored to be counted among such a talented group of CEOs, senior executives, entrepreneurs and innovators," said Scott Haslam, CEO of Kingbee Vans. "This award truly belongs to the entire Kingbee Vans family. Kingbee Vans represents a significant advancement in the mobile workspace industry. Our vans can be found in businesses spanning, solar, construction, plumbing, telecomm, restoration, landscaping, pest control, and more. Together, we've pushed boundaries, made a difference, and I'm excited for what the future holds."

Haslam has dedicated the last decade to shaping the future of automotive solutions for modern fleets. He is the visionary force behind several successful ventures, including Apex Wraps, Kingbee Vans, Pollen, and Ranger Soundcar, each contributing to his impressive track record of business acumen and strategic leadership. Since Kingbee's inception in 2021, Haslam and his team grew the company from $2,622,742 in revenue the first year to a remarkable $18,880,139 the second. This accomplishment earned the company the distinction of being named an Emerging Elite business from MountainWest Capital Network in 2023.

"We received nearly 160 nominations for our Forty Under 40 program, which means that these 2024 honorees truly are the standouts in Utah's business community," said Mekenna Malan, editor of Utah Business. "Our publication has in-depth knowledge of the businesses and leading-edge developments shaping not just Utah's, but also the nation's economy. This is a well-deserved recognition for Haslam and all he has accomplished as an entrepreneur and will continue to do as a business leader in the state."

About Kingbee Vans

Kingbee Vans was created in 2021 as a solution to fleet fulfillment. Kingbee offers hundreds of work-ready van rentals that are new and maintenance free, upfitted with shelving, racks and optional company branding, and delivered to any jobsite nationwide. Operating 14 work bays in 28,000 square feet of shop space, we've designed our shop specifically for the rapid assembly of van upfits and signage. With clients in industries ranging from pest control, solar and plumbing to electrical, construction and delivery, Kingbee provides businesses reduced maintenance costs, financial leverage from having assets off the balance sheet, and flexibility to meet fluctuating demands. To learn more, visit kingbee-vans.com.

Media Contact

Tanner Lee, Kingbee Work-Ready Vans, 1 8014997491, [email protected], https://www.kingbee-vans.com/

SOURCE Kingbee Work-Ready Vans