Kingbee Vans Expands Operations into Canada, Offering Comprehensive Solutions Across all Provinces

"We're excited to introduce Kingbee's well-established services to Canada and further our growth and expansion objectives," said Scott Haslam, CEO of Kingbee Vans. "Canada is an underserved market with many thriving industries, such as solar, which is rapidly expanding thanks to government incentives and subsidies. Our service offering is a logical fit and we intend to adapt our US operations model to suit the unique needs of the Canadian market."

The catalyst for this expansion is a partnership with a prominent Canadian transit company to address the needs of individuals with special requirements, including ACA compliance and accessibility.

Kingbee Vans is set to deploy a fleet of vehicles, including passenger vans and specially upfitted vans equipped with ramps, wheelchair access and other special equipment, to support the transit company's initiatives. Kingbee aims to provide up to 300 vehicles by the end of the year, with plans for further expansion in the near future.

"Our expansion into Canada is a natural progression of our mission to fill the gaps that exist in the fleet industry. We're excited to shake up a new market with the speed, utility, and flexibility of our unique rental solution." said Haslam.

About Kingbee Vans

Kingbee Vans was created in 2021 as a solution to fleet fulfillment. Kingbee offers hundreds of work-ready van rentals that are new and maintenance free, upfitted with shelving, racks and optional company branding, and delivered to any jobsite nationwide. Operating 14 work bays in 28,000 square feet of shop space, we've designed our shop specifically for the rapid assembly of van upfits and signage. With clients in industries ranging from pest control, solar and plumbing to electrical, construction and delivery, Kingbee provides businesses reduced maintenance costs, financial leverage from having assets off the balance sheet, and flexibility to meet fluctuating demands. To learn more, visit kingbee-vans.com.

