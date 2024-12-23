Kingbee Vans Has Acquired Fluid Truck to Provide More Value to Customers

"Our ability to deliver upfitted vehicles quickly on a flexible contract, combined with Fluid Truck's technology and geographic footprint of over 50 locations around the country, will make rental units more accessible to customers." Post this

This acquisition is a logical extension of Kingbee's mission to provide work-ready rentals to customers throughout the nation in the shortest time possible. Assimilating Fluid's technology and nationwide facilities into Kingbee's operations will reduce the logistical hurdles of delivering upfitted rentals by increasing Kingbee's presence with physical hubs closer to customers.

Kingbee aims to solve the ever-changing needs of fleets. Fleet ownership has become increasingly capital-intensive, and many businesses are seeking alternatives to grow their operations without the burden of owning and maintaining vehicles. This acquisition addresses that need by providing a wider range of rental solutions that allow businesses to scale efficiently and cost-effectively.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to both teams for getting this done. This would not have been possible without the tireless work and dedication of so many, and I look forward to seeing what we'll accomplish together," Haslam concluded.

About Kingbee Vans

Kingbee Vans was created in 2021 to fill the gaps in traditional fleet procurement, offering work-ready vans with multiple term lengths and financing options delivered to customers in 48 states in just 2-4 weeks. Kingbee's extensive inventory of available vehicles, combined with their in-house upfitting and wrap shops, enables them to quickly get vehicles into customers' fleets while exercising complete control over quality, communication, and support. With customers in industries ranging from home services to delivery, Kingbee's innovative model is transforming the way fleets procure their revenue generating assets. To learn more, visit kingbee-vans.com.

About Fluid Truck

Fluid Truck helps businesses and individuals rent commercial vehicles at the tap of a button. Fluid Truck offers a wide array of trucks, vans, electric vehicles, and more through its mobile app and website 24/7, 365 days a year. Launched in 2016, Fluid Truck is a national company used by businesses of all sizes to flexibly and affordably build their fleet, manage employee scheduling on-the-go, and activate zero-emission last-mile delivery services, free from the hassles of ownership. To learn more, visit FluidTruck.com.

Media Contact

