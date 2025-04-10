Kings of the Concrete Returns for Year 3, Bringing Elite Parkour to Venice Beach

Kings of the Concrete, the ultimate parkour and freerunning competition presented by Tempest Freerunning, returns for its third year — coming to Venice Beach for the first time on April 26. Post this

Event Highlights:

World-Class Athletes – Top freerunners from around the globe go head-to-head in high-stakes battles.

Next-Level Course Design – A custom-built obstacle course designed to push the world's best to the limit.

Live DJ & Brand Activations – Enjoy nonstop energy with live music, exclusive merch at the KOTC Vendor Village, giveaways, and interactive experiences from event sponsors.

"We are excited to bring Kings of the Concrete back for year 3, this time at Venice Beach, a place with deep roots in action sports," said Gabe Nunez, CEO. "This event showcases the evolution of parkour and freerunning while providing a platform for the best athletes in the world to push the limits of what's possible."

Media Access & Sponsorship Opportunities

Media are invited to attend the event with full access to behind-the-scenes coverage, high-energy competition footage, and athlete interviews.

Top freerunning athletes and parkour personalities will be available for interviews, including KOTC founder Gabe Nunez; commentators Jeff Garrido, Josh Dohy, and World Surf League's Chris Cote; legendary freerunners and KOTC judges Nate Weston, Didi Alaoui, and Luci Romberg; viral sensations and KOTC judges "Pasha the Boss" Pasha Petkuns and "FliplikeZ" Zeyed Zoromba; and two-time KOTC champion Elis Torhall, and top athletes from around the world representing over 10 nations. Exclusive press access begins at 3PM.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Exclusive Press Access: 3PM

Competition Start Time: 4PM

Location: Venice Art Walls | 1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice 90291

Tickets: Available now: https://www.kingsoftheconcrete.com/tickets

Watch the official promo video here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NYJpQmO7Uu-_xmphETrKJ5y6b2EHHAj9/view?usp=sharing

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or athlete interviews, please contact:

Beca Corleto

[email protected]

818-519-0481

KingsOfTheConcrete.com

About Kings of the Concrete

Kings of the Concrete is an elite freerunning and parkour competition, presented by Tempest Freerunning. Showcasing the world's top athletes, the event blends creativity, agility, and fearlessness, and has become a globally recognized showdown that draws thousands of fans each year.

Media Contact

Beca Corleto, Tempest Freerunning | Kings of the Concrete, 1 8185190481, [email protected], kingsoftheconcrete.com

