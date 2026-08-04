Kingscrowd Expands to Europe Through New Milan-Based Joint Venture

"We have the chance to build the data layer this ecosystem is missing." Post this

Kingscrowd Europe is also being registered as an "innovative startup" pursuant to Italian law, D.L. 179/2012, as amended.

The expansion marks Kingscrowd's first move beyond the United States and establishes the foundation for a European data and research platform expected to go live in Q4 2026.

"Kingscrowd was created to bring transparency and better information to a market growing faster than its infrastructure," said Chris Lustrino, founder and CEO of Kingscrowd. "Europe presents a similar opportunity. It's active, but the data remains spread across countries and platforms. By combining our technology with Over Ventures' knowledge of the region, we have the chance to build the data layer this ecosystem is missing."

An estimated €500 million transacted annually across the European Union and United Kingdom. Average raises are approximately €600,000 to €700,000, significantly larger than the average online raise in the United States.

Despite that scale, investors, founders and other market participants still lack a single source for understanding which companies are raising, where capital is flowing and how opportunities compare across the region.

Over Ventures has spent years studying the European crowdfunding ecosystem and developing a proprietary dataset covering companies, platforms and market activity across the region. Its team also brings relationships with founders, investors, platforms and other participants throughout the European market.

"European equity crowdfunding has matured rapidly, but the information needed to understand it remains fragmented," said Giancarlo Vergine, founder and managing partner of Over Ventures. "We have spent years mapping this ecosystem. Kingscrowd brings the technology, ratings experience and infrastructure to create a resource that can serve the entire industry."

The Kingscrowd Europe platform is planned to launch in Q4 2026. Additional details about its initial market coverage and availability will be announced closer to launch.

To learn more and hear from our partners, watch an interview with the Kingscrowd Europe team, and join the waitlist at Kingscrowd.eu.

Kingscrowd is currently raising capital through a Regulation Crowdfunding offering on StartEngine.

About Kingscrowd

Kingscrowd is a data and research platform focused on private market investing, with deep coverage of Regulation CF, Regulation A, and online private capital formation. The company provides proprietary ratings, analytics, and research used by retail investors, institutional investors, universities, and regulatory organizations. To date, Kingscrowd has tracked more than 10,900 crowdfunding raises across 120 platforms representing $5.3 billion in total capital. Learn more at Kingscrowd.com.

About Over Ventures

Over Ventures is a European crowdfunding advisory firm that works with startups, investors and platforms across the European market. The firm provides fundraising strategy, market intelligence and advisory services informed by its experience across the European crowdfunding ecosystem. Learn more at OverVentures.com.

Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the planned launch, development and potential market opportunity of Kingscrowd Europe. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Media Contact

Sarah Hardwick, Kingscrowd, Inc., 1 7608159233, [email protected], www.kingscrowd.com

SOURCE Kingscrowd, Inc.