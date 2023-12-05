Kingsford Development, One of the Most Reliable Companies in Property Development, Releases Their Latest Masterpiece, The Hill @ One North Condo

The Hill @ One North - A Symphony of Luxury and Innovation in Singapore's Prestigious Buona Vista Precinct

SINGAPORE, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kingsford Development, a distinguished Hong Kong-based company with over two decades of expertise in property development, is proud to release their latest masterpiece, The Hill @ One North. Positioned as a premier mixed development in the coveted Slim Barracks Rise, Buona Vista precinct, The Hill @ One North promises to enhance the standard of luxury living in Singapore.

Established 22 years ago, Kingsford Development has been a key player in property development, real estate design, and management. The company has evolved to expand its operations beyond Hong Kong, reaching Mainland China, Australia, and Singapore. With a commitment to delivering quality and reliable homes, Kingsford Development has successfully completed notable projects in Singapore, including Kingsford Hillview Peak, Kingsford Waterbay, and the most recent The Hill @ One North.

The Hill @ One North boasts a strategic location within the One North estate, nestled among prestigious business parks such as Biopolis, Mediapolis, and Fusionpolis. Its serene and lush environment provides an ideal backdrop for the 142 residential units and commercial components at the 1st story, ensuring a perfect blend of luxury and convenience.

The 99-year leasehold site, acquired through a successful government land sales bid in 2021, reflects Kingsford Development's dedication to creating exceptional living spaces. The anticipated launch price is expected to be attractive to both homebuyers and investors, promising an excellent rental yield.

Kingsford Development aims to address the demand for residential units in the One North Business Park area, making The Hill @ One North a highly sought-after investment opportunity. The comprehensive range of units, from 1 to 4 bedrooms, caters to both home-stayers and investors seeking quality living spaces.

Discover the extraordinary lifestyle that awaits you. Visit The Hill @ One North website for floor plans and e-brochures.

