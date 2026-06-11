Kingsley Gate Launches IGNYTE to Put World-Class Search Intelligence in the Hands of Anyone Who Hires

Built by active recruiters running executive searches today, IGNYTE has been tested through thousands of real searches and is designed to bring the intelligence of world-class executive search to every hiring team that needs it.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kingsley Gate, a leading global executive search firm, today launched IGNYTE, an AI-native, end-to-end hiring intelligence platform. The launch represents a fundamental shift in how organizations approach hiring and not an incremental improvement to existing processes.

For decades, the expertise to build a role sat with a small group of specialists, like executive search firms and senior in-house talent acquisition teams. Hiring managers who needed to fill a role had no choice but to sit down with one of them and work through a long, costly process just to define the role, because that was where the expertise lived. Where expertise was once concentrated in the hands of a few, IGNYTE makes it available to any recruiting professional who needs it, at the moment they need it via a coordinated team of specialist AI agents who work across the search to draft roles, map markets, and surface and evaluate candidates.

IGNYTE was built by senior search professionals who have been running executive searches for decades. Its knowledge base draws from thirty years of proprietary search data, methodology, and outcomes across 50+ countries and every major industry and is not scraped from the internet. The platform is trained on decades of executive search engagements, resulting in not a point solution, but a full end-to-end AI-native platform, purpose-built for the complexity of what executive search actually demands.

"Most AI platforms in this space were built by people who studied hiring. IGNYTE was built by people who still do it," says Umesh Ramakrishnan, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Kingsley Gate. "Every output the platform produces draws from the same methodology we use on our most demanding searches today. That is not something you can replicate by training on public data."

IGNYTE integrates with existing ATS and HRIS platforms via open protocols and is SOC 2 Type II certified, GDPR compliant, and built with full data encryption at rest and in transit. Client data is never used to train models or shared outside the organization.

"The principle behind every design decision was simple: you bring the human judgment, and IGNYTE brings the firepower," says Andrew Holmes, chief executive officer of Kingsley Gate. "IGNYTE breaks the traditional trade-off among cost, quality, and speed so that organizations using IGNYTE are delivering superior outcomes faster and at a lower delivery cost."

IGNYTE is available globally. Learn more at ignyteai.com.

About IGNYTE

IGNYTE is an AI-native hiring intelligence platform built by Kingsley Gate, a leading global executive search firm for recruiting professionals and practitioners still running searches today. The platform coordinates a team of specialist AI agents across every stage of the hiring process, drawing from a proprietary knowledge base built on thousands of real searches and continuously refined by the people still running them. IGNYTE gives recruiting teams the intelligence, context, and capacity to run better searches and make decisions with confidence. IGNYTE is enterprise-ready from day one, and available globally and across every industry. Learn more at ignyteai.com

About Kingsley Gate

Kingsley Gate is a leading global executive search firm that has served more than 2,000 clients across 50+ countries, partnering with Global 2000 organizations, private equity–backed companies, and high-growth VC firms to deliver leaders who perform, adapt, and endure. IGNYTE is the firm's AI-native hiring intelligence platform, built over close to a decade on its own search methodology and refined through real searches that are run every day. Learn more at www.kingsleygate.com

Media Contact

Justin Goldstein, PR73, 1 516-578-8623, [email protected], https://www.pr73.com/

SOURCE Kingsley Gate