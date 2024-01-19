Kingsmen Software Announces New Head of Engineering in 2024

Kingsmen Software is thrilled to announce the appointment of Greg Ross as Head of Engineering.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a proven track record of operational excellence and strategic vision, Greg Ross's appointment reinforces Kingsmen's commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality software solutions.

Since joining Kingsmen in 2019, Greg has played pivotal roles as Senior Software Engineer, Principal Engineer, and Software Engineering Director, leading numerous projects within a variety of sectors. His responsibilities range from architecture and agile guidance and being a team lead for end-to-end software delivery. Greg's contributions have ensured the implementation of excellent software development and architecture practice in Kingsmen's software solutions.

Before joining Kingsmen Software, Greg accumulated a wealth of experience at LEAD Technologies, Inc. During his tenure at LEAD, Greg used his full-stack engineering skills to maintain many public-facing web applications and internal reporting tools. He also played a pivotal role in sales presentations and marketing materials, demonstrating the well-rounded skill set needed in managing an engineering department.

Greg earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science from Messiah University.

Media Contact

Rashmili Vemula, Kingsmen Software, 1 7044123764, [email protected], https://www.kingsmensoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Kingsmen Software